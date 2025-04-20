Easter Sunday laughs: Here are 20 adorable bunny jokes for kids

The Easter Bunny is more than just a trader of chocolate eggs – the iconic figure is uniquely significant in American Easter celebrations. Originating from European folklore, the tradition of the egg-laying hare has evolved into a beloved symbol of springtime and new life in the United States. Here are 20 Easter bunny jokes for children(Unsplash)

But why the jokes?

For generations, telling lighthearted Easter Bunny jokes has become a charming tradition among children. These silly gags are fun to engage young minds, build anticipation for the holiday, and create a playful atmosphere around the Easter festivities. Here are 20 Easter Bunny jokes that will surely tickle your funny bone before the Easter get-together gets lively:

- Why did the Easter Bunny go to school? To improve his egg-ucation!

- What's the Easter Bunny's favourite artist? Bad Bunny

- How does the Easter Bunny stay in shape? He does lots of egg-xercise!

- What's the Easter Bunny's favourite movie genre? Hare-ror films

Read More: Easter wishes: How to say ‘Happy Easter’ in Spanish, Chinese, French, and Italian

- Why are Easter bunnies good at math? Because they can multiply like rabbits!

- What kind of books do Easter bunnies read? Hare-y Potter and the Goblet of Chocolate Eggs!

- What does the Easter Bunny use to style his fur? Hare spray!

- How do you know the Easter Bunny has been in your garden? There are hare-tracks!

- What's the Easter Bunny's favourite dance move? The Bunny Hop

- How does the Easter Bunny pay for things? With crypto-currency… Egg-Coin!

- How does the Easter Bunny book its stays? He uses Hare-bnb!

- What do you call a group of bunnies walking backwards? A receding hare line!

- What's the Easter Bunny's dream vacation? To visit Easter Island in Chile!

- How does the Easter Bunny answer the phone? "Wabbit speaking!"

- What's the best thing about Easter? You can have all your eggs in one basket!

- Why was the Easter Bunny so tired after Easter? He had an eggs-hausting day!

- Who is the Easter Bunny’s favourite animated character? Judy Hopps from Zootopia!

- What did the little Bunny say when he saw the big carrot cake? "That's one big hop-portunity!"

- How do you cheer up a sad Easter egg? Tell it a funny yolk!

- What do you call the Easter Bunny's helpers? His egg-secutives!