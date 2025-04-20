Easter Sunday laughs: Here are 20 adorable bunny jokes for kids
20 egg-cellent Easter Bunny jokes for kids – Also learn why these silly gags are a beloved modern tradition.
The Easter Bunny is more than just a trader of chocolate eggs – the iconic figure is uniquely significant in American Easter celebrations. Originating from European folklore, the tradition of the egg-laying hare has evolved into a beloved symbol of springtime and new life in the United States.
But why the jokes?
For generations, telling lighthearted Easter Bunny jokes has become a charming tradition among children. These silly gags are fun to engage young minds, build anticipation for the holiday, and create a playful atmosphere around the Easter festivities. Here are 20 Easter Bunny jokes that will surely tickle your funny bone before the Easter get-together gets lively:
- Why did the Easter Bunny go to school? To improve his egg-ucation!
- What's the Easter Bunny's favourite artist? Bad Bunny
- How does the Easter Bunny stay in shape? He does lots of egg-xercise!
- What's the Easter Bunny's favourite movie genre? Hare-ror films
- Why are Easter bunnies good at math? Because they can multiply like rabbits!
- What kind of books do Easter bunnies read? Hare-y Potter and the Goblet of Chocolate Eggs!
- What does the Easter Bunny use to style his fur? Hare spray!
- How do you know the Easter Bunny has been in your garden? There are hare-tracks!
- What's the Easter Bunny's favourite dance move? The Bunny Hop
- How does the Easter Bunny pay for things? With crypto-currency… Egg-Coin!
- How does the Easter Bunny book its stays? He uses Hare-bnb!
- What do you call a group of bunnies walking backwards? A receding hare line!
- What's the Easter Bunny's dream vacation? To visit Easter Island in Chile!
- How does the Easter Bunny answer the phone? "Wabbit speaking!"
- What's the best thing about Easter? You can have all your eggs in one basket!
- Why was the Easter Bunny so tired after Easter? He had an eggs-hausting day!
- Who is the Easter Bunny’s favourite animated character? Judy Hopps from Zootopia!
- What did the little Bunny say when he saw the big carrot cake? "That's one big hop-portunity!"
- How do you cheer up a sad Easter egg? Tell it a funny yolk!
- What do you call the Easter Bunny's helpers? His egg-secutives!