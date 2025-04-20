Easter wishes: How to say ‘Happy Easter’ in Spanish, Chinese, French, and Italian

Easter is right around the corner and the desire to share warm wishes for joy, renewal, and togetherness transcends linguistic and cultural boundaries. The day is celebrated among Christians of diverse traditions across the globe, with expressions in numerous languages. From the vibrant exotic streets of Spain to the bustling cities of China, the romantic avenues of France, and the historic piazzas of Italy, Easter greetings carry a unique cultural flavor. Let us dive into the beautiful ways to convey Easter wishes in Spanish, Chinese, French, and Italian – offering a glimpse into the linguistic nuances of these festive greetings: This year, Easter Sunday will be on April 20th.(UnSplash)

How to wish ‘Happy Easter’ in Spanish

In Spanish, people wish their loved ones a happy Easter by saying “Felices Pascuas.” While used generally on Easter Sunday, “Felices Pascuas” is used to wish a happy holy week, including Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, and Easter Monday. The word ‘Pascuas’ often refers to the period from the birth of Jesus Christ (Christmas) to his baptism (Epiphany).

How to wish ‘Happy Easter’ in Chinese

In Chinese, people wish their loved ones a happy Easter by saying “Fùhuó jié kuàilè” (复活节快乐). The word ‘Fùhuó jié’ (复活节) means ‘Easter’ and the word ‘kuàilè’ (快乐) means ‘happy’ in Mandarin Chinese.

How to wish ‘Happy Easter’ in French

In French, people wish their loved ones a happy Easter by saying “Joyeuses Pâques.” The word ‘Pâques’ is derived from the Latin word ‘paschalis,’ which means ‘relating to Easter.’ It is also found in the Greek word ‘pascha,’ which is derived from the Hebrew word ‘pesah,’ which means ‘passover.’

How to wish ‘Happy Easter’ in Italian

In Italian, people wish their loved ones a happy Easter by saying “Buona Pasqua.” Similar to Spanish and French, the word ‘Pasqua’ is also derived from the Hebrew word ‘pesah,’ which means ‘passover.’