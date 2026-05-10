46 in custody in Paris over banned far-right and anti-fascist marches
46 in custody in Paris over banned far-right and anti-fascist marches
Forty-six people were taken into custody in Paris on Saturday in connection with banned protests by far-right and anti-fascist groups, police told AFP.
They were among 97 people arrested in several areas in the centre of the French capital, according to updated police figures.
They were detained for taking part in a group formed with the intention of committing violence and damaging property, wilful group violence and carrying prohibited weapons, police said.
Police had banned a protest organised by the far-right May 9 Committee and an anti-fascist counter-demonstration called "No Nazis in Paris" that had been due to take place on Saturday afternoon.
A court upheld the ban due to the risk of public disorder.
Police justified the move after the death of a far-right activist in Lyon in February, and because Nazi salutes had been seen at a previous May 9 Committee march last year.
"While demonstrators must be able to gather in complete safety, the ban orders must be respected and confrontations between far-right and far-left activists cannot be tolerated," the police told AFP.{{/usCountry}}
"While demonstrators must be able to gather in complete safety, the ban orders must be respected and confrontations between far-right and far-left activists cannot be tolerated," the police told AFP.{{/usCountry}}
Earlier on Saturday afternoon, nine people hard-left activists, according a police source were arrested on suspicion of being part of a group "intent on committing violence or damaging property", officers said.{{/usCountry}}
Earlier on Saturday afternoon, nine people hard-left activists, according a police source were arrested on suspicion of being part of a group "intent on committing violence or damaging property", officers said.{{/usCountry}}
Over the course of the day, 182 people were fined for failing to comply with the ban order.{{/usCountry}}
Over the course of the day, 182 people were fined for failing to comply with the ban order.{{/usCountry}}
A May 9 Committee spokesman, Raphael Ayma, who also leads a neo-fascist group in southern France, said: "If there is any unrest, the only ones to blame are the police."{{/usCountry}}
A May 9 Committee spokesman, Raphael Ayma, who also leads a neo-fascist group in southern France, said: "If there is any unrest, the only ones to blame are the police."{{/usCountry}}
The ban raised concerns about the freedom to demonstrate in France, he added.{{/usCountry}}
The ban raised concerns about the freedom to demonstrate in France, he added.{{/usCountry}}
The May 9 Committee protests every year to mark the death of a far-right activist in 1994.
Sebastien Deyzieu had taken refuge on the roof of a building in Paris to escape the police before accidentally falling to his death.
Police initially banned last year's march but the decision was overturned by a court.
A thousand far-right activists then marched through Paris, most of them masked and displaying symbols associated with neo-Nazi ideology.
mby-mca/phz/jj
This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.