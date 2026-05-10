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46 in custody in Paris over banned far-right and anti-fascist marches

46 in custody in Paris over banned far-right and anti-fascist marches

Published on: May 10, 2026 12:11 am IST
AFP |
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Forty-six people were taken into custody in Paris on Saturday in connection with banned protests by far-right and anti-fascist groups, police told AFP.

46 in custody in Paris over banned far-right and anti-fascist marches

They were among 97 people arrested in several areas in the centre of the French capital, according to updated police figures.

They were detained for taking part in a group formed with the intention of committing violence and damaging property, wilful group violence and carrying prohibited weapons, police said.

Police had banned a protest organised by the far-right May 9 Committee and an anti-fascist counter-demonstration called "No Nazis in Paris" that had been due to take place on Saturday afternoon.

A court upheld the ban due to the risk of public disorder.

Police justified the move after the death of a far-right activist in Lyon in February, and because Nazi salutes had been seen at a previous May 9 Committee march last year.

The May 9 Committee protests every year to mark the death of a far-right activist in 1994.

Sebastien Deyzieu had taken refuge on the roof of a building in Paris to escape the police before accidentally falling to his death.

Police initially banned last year's march but the decision was overturned by a court.

A thousand far-right activists then marched through Paris, most of them masked and displaying symbols associated with neo-Nazi ideology.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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