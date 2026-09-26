Who was 4Block Lil Mari? Rapper reportedly killed days after mocking Bloodhound Q50's death in Chicago; fans mourn loss

Chicago’s rap community is mourning another young artist after 4Block Lil Mari was reportedly shot and killed, days after fellow rapper BloodHound Q50 died in a separate shooting.

Chicago rapper 4Block Lil Mari was reportedly shot and killed days after social media posts mocking Bloodhound Q50 death. (Lil Mari | Facebook)

According to No Jumper, 4Block Lil Mari was fatally shot on a bike path in Chicago. Authorities are investigating the killing, but no arrests have been announced. Vice too reported on the rapper's death.

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The report said Mari’s death came shortly after he was accused on social media of mocking BloodHound Q50. Bloodhound was killed in a s-by shooting at a Chicago gas station earlier this month. According to Vice, videos online allegedly showed Mari visiting the location where Q50 was killed.

Also read: Bloodhound Q50's mother breaks silence after rapper's reported death, sends chilling message to trolls

Who was 4Block Lil Mari?

4Block Lil Mari was an emerging Chicago rapper known in the local drill music scene. He gained attention through songs including “Warzone” and “OK,” which helped build his following on streaming platforms and social media.

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{{^usCountry}} His sister, Kvlone, and Lil Mari have created multiple projects together which includes Kvlone's renowned track “WHO fwm?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His sister, Kvlone, and Lil Mari have created multiple projects together which includes Kvlone's renowned track “WHO fwm?” {{/usCountry}}

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According to PopNable, the public information available about Lil Mari and his sponsorships give the estimate that his net worth is around $21.6K.

Following reports of his death, fans flooded social media with tributes. “This is frigging sad! People just unaliving other people for NO GOOD REASON! They have families!” one wrote.

Another rapper, Lil dre, wrote on X, “Yo ts is getting too much in the raq mehn. Everyday another rapper down.”

Also read: Who is BloodHound Q50's girlfriend? Emotional Instagram post after rapper's death catches eye - ‘It’s always been us'

BloodHound Q50 death and community reaction

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Mari’s reported killing followed the death of BloodHound Q50, who was fatally shot during a drive-by attack at a Chicago gas station.

Following Q50’s death, Rolling Loud paid tribute to the rapper, remembering his appearance at the festival in 2025. Media personality DJ Vlad also shared condolences, describing Q50 as “the most media-trained rapper” he had interviewed at such a young age.

Some users expressed fears that retaliatory violence could continue. reflected in drill music.

Chicago rapper Lil Durk has previously encouraged young people to avoid violence and seek different paths.

“To the youth, I need y’all to hear me,” Durk wrote in a widely shared statement.

Police have not released a motive in either shooting. Investigators also have not confirmed whether the two incidents are connected.

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