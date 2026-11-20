An ABC7 Eyewitness News meteorologist noted that the earthquake was to the north-northeast of Soledad, and shared a map of the impacted region.

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit near Soledad in California 's Monterey County on Friday. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) noted that the quake was at a depth of 6.7 km (4.16 miles).

USGS said, “Good evening Central California! Did you feel the magnitude 5.1 quake about 5 miles northwest of Pinnacles at 10:49 pm? The ShakeAlert Earthquake Early Warning system was activated.”

The epicentre was about 20 km from Soledad and nearly 40 km from Salinas, both of which are in California’s Monterey County. As per the USGS, Salinas has a population of about 157,000.

At the time of writing, there's no information on injuries or damage. While the USGS had earlier said it was a magnitude 5.4 quake, the agency later downgraded it to 5.1.

What people said about feeling the quake A Monterey Bay Crime and Emergency page noted, “Everyone’s phone go off? Thought we’d feel it more on the peninsula. It’s a 5.1 around Soledad. How are all our South County followers doing? So far our peninsula fire stations aren’t on Earthquake protocols, but will keep listening in. There looks like 2 foreshocks in the 3’s happened about an hour before.”

Another local shared their experience saying, “We just had a 5.1 earthquake. It shook our house. Seconds before we felt it, there was a phone warning of a nearby 5.1 earthquake about 45 minutes south of us centred in Soledad. The warning said to prepare for the possibility of shaking. Just after reading the warning the shaking started. Nothing broke, but it felt strong. It was a rolling type of shake. Hope we're done. It is the middle of the night here.”

Yet another local wrote on Facebook, “Something woke Casey and me up on the couch tonight. I could’ve sworn I felt the couch shake. I was barely awake when I asked him…“Earthquake?” Casey looked so confused that I immediately wished I could take it back. I just laid there hoping he’d been half asleep enough to forget I said anything. Then, as we’re getting into bed, I found out there actually WAS an earthquake. Five point something near Soledad.”

Monterey County is in an earthquake-prone zone Monterey County is located in a region of high seismicity with numerous local faults, the county's official page reads. The major faults include the San Andreas Fault, Palo Colorado - San Gregorio Fault, and Monterey Bay - Tularcitos Fault.

“The Central California coast has a history of damaging earthquakes, primarily associated with the San Andreas Fault, which runs through the southeastern portion of the County for about 30 miles. There have also been a number of 5.0 to 6.5 earthquakes on other faults which have affected large portions of the region. The County has experienced 429 earthquakes since 1900 and 67 earthquakes since 2000 of 4.0 magnitude or higher,” the official page further noted.