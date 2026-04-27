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6.1 quake on Hokkaido island latest to shake Japan

6.1 quake on Hokkaido island latest to shake Japan

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 04:24 am IST
AFP |
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A strong earthquake rattled Japan's northern island of Hokkaido early Monday, US and Japanese meteorological agencies reported, the latest in a series of powerful tremors to hit the island nation.

6.1 quake on Hokkaido island latest to shake Japan

The 6.1 magnitude quake struck shortly before 5:30 am in Hokkaido's southern region, at a depth of some 80 kilometres , the Japanese Meteorological Agency and the US Geological Survey both reported.

No tsunami alert was issued, and USGS predicted that damage to property and threat to life was minimal, given the limited population in the region some 200 kilometres east of Sapporo.

But "in areas that experienced strong shaking, the danger of falling rocks and landslides has increased," a JMA official told reporters.

Hours earlier a magnitude 5.0 earthquake occurred in the sea a few hundred kilometers south of Hokkaido.

The temblors come less than a week after the JMA warned of an increased risk of a megaquake 8.0 magnitude or stronger after last Monday's 7.7 earthquake off northern Iwate prefecture.

mlm/dw

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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