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7 killed, dozens injured following series of weekend shootings in US' Chicago

Preliminary information shared by Chicago police indicates there have been at least two dozen shooting incidents since 5 pm on Friday.

Published on: Jun 22, 2026 12:38 am IST
AP |
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A spate of shootings in Chicago has led to at least 38 injuries and seven deaths since Friday evening, police say, prompting President Donald Trump to renew his call for a military intervention in the nation's third-largest city.

While Chicago Police Department data shows a slight uptick in shooting incidents compared to the first half of last year, violent crime rates have generally dropped in the city over the past few years, in parallel with national trends.(Representative)

"Why isn't Governor Pritzker calling me for help. I could make Chicago a safe City in ONE MONTH, in ONE YEAR, it would be one of the safest!!!" Trump said in a Sunday morning Truth Social post.

The office of Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, a potential 2028 Democratic presidential contender who has repeatedly rebuffed Trump's calls for military intervention, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Under Trump, National Guard troops have been deployed on crime-fighting missions in Democrat-led cities, including New Orleans, Washington, DC and Memphis, Tennessee.

While Chicago Police Department data shows a slight uptick in shooting incidents compared to the first half of last year, violent crime rates have generally dropped in the city over the past few years, in parallel with national trends.

"What should have been a night of celebration and community reflection for Juneteenth was shattered by a horrific act of violence," Mayor Brandon Johnson said in an X post Saturday. "My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their loved ones."

"Violence has no place in our city, and those responsible will be held accountable," he said.

 
united states shooting chicago crime
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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