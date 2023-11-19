A book is returned after more than ‘100 years’ to Saint Paul Public Library in Minnesota

A book was returned to Saint Paul Public Library in Minnesota after a gap of hundred years. The book named "Famous Composers Volume 2" was in good condition and also had a seal of the library on its first page. According to the library which examined the details on the check-out slip in the back of the book, it was most likely last checked out in 1919.

On Saturday, the official account of Saint Paul Public Library shared the news on X(formerly Twitter). They also shared a picture of the book which was returned.

"This week, a book that was checked out over 100 years ago was finally returned to the Saint Paul Public Library! This 1902 edition of “Famous Composers vol. 2” by Nathan Haskell Dole was found by a patron in Hennepin County while sorting through their mother’s belongings," they posted.

"John, the Web Librarian here at SPPL, examined the book—which bares the original Saint Paul Public Library stamp and back pocket card—and discovered several markings that may tell us more about this book’s journey," they added.

After investigation about the book, Saint Paul Public Library concluded that it had survived a fire when the library was housed in Old Market Hall which had suffered a devastating blaze.

"It was added first in 1914 when the city’s library was housed in Old Market Hall and the central library was still being built. Old Market Hall burned down in 1915. Virtually the entire library was destroyed, and 160,000 volumes were burned in the fire," shared the official account on X.

"However, at the time of the fire nearly 1/3 of the collection was checked out to patrons, which means that this book was probably one of the lucky few that survived! It was most likely re-added to the collection in 1916 ahead of the 1917 opening of the Central Library building," they added further.

