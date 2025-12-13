Abraham Quintanilla cause of death update: What happened to Selena Quintanilla's father? First details

Abraham Quintanilla, father of music icon Selena Quintanilla, has died, his family confirmed on social media. He was 86. In an Instagram post, Quintanilla’s son, AB Quintanilla III, shared the news along with a photo of his father. Abraham Quintanilla, father of music icon Selena, has died(X)

“It’s with a heavy heart to let you guys know that my Dad passed away today…” the post read.

Abraham Quintanilla cause of death update

Quintanilla's cause of death has not been announced yet. His health issues were also not public.

While social media users and fans shared several theories about Quintanilla's passing and cause of death, officials or the family have not addressed the matter.

Tributes for Abraham Quintanilla

Meanwhile, fans paid tributes to Quintanilla."Abraham Quintanilla JR, has passed at the age of 86. My condolences go out to the Quintanilla’s, Los Dinos and everyone who got the chance to work with Mr. Quintanilla. May he finally be able to see his daughter again.💔🕊️" one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Abraham Quintanilla worked very hard to make sure Selena's legacy stayed intact over the years. You could tell he was proud of what she had accomplished in a short time. May he rest well & be reunited with his daughter,” another fan tweeted.

Quintanilla spent decades shaping and protecting one of the most enduring legacies in Latin music history. Born in Corpus Christi, Texas, he first made his mark in the music world in 1956 with his band, the Dinos. Years later, he would go on to form and manage Selena y Los Dinos, the family group that introduced his daughter Selena to audiences and ultimately propelled her to international stardom.

In a 2020 interview, Quintanilla reflected on Selena’s lasting impact, emphasizing that her connection with fans went far beyond her chart-topping songs. As he explained, “It was never just the music, people loved Selena.”

Following Selena’s death in 1995, Quintanilla became the chief steward of her legacy, overseeing her catalog, brand, and cultural influence as new generations continued to discover her work. His role in preserving her story has kept Selena’s presence alive well beyond her lifetime.

Most recently, Quintanilla appeared in the Netflix documentary Selena Y Los Dinos: A Family Legacy, which revisits the family’s journey and the roots of Selena’s rise. He has also shared rare insights through projects such as guided tours of the Selena Museum in Corpus Christi, offering fans a closer look at her life and career.