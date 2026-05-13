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Acting US attorney general defends subpoenas to reporters

Acting US attorney general defends subpoenas to reporters

Published on: May 13, 2026 12:42 am IST
AFP |
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Acting US Attorney General Todd Blanche on Tuesday defended the issuing of subpoenas to journalists as part of investigations into leaks of classified information.

Acting US attorney general defends subpoenas to reporters

Blanche did not mention any publication by name in a post on X but his remarks came one day after The Wall Street Journal reported that it had received grand jury subpoenas for records of its reporters.

"Prosecuting leakers who share our nation's secrets with reporters, in turn risking our national security and the lives of our soldiers, is a priority for this administration," Blanche said.

"Any witness, whether a reporter or otherwise, who has information about these criminals should not be surprised if they receive a subpoena about the illegal leaking of classified material," he added.

The Justice Department last year rescinded a Biden era policy aimed at protecting journalists from being forced to reveal their sources and strictly limiting the use of subpoenas.

In January, FBI agents, as part of a classified leak probe, raided the home of a Washington Post reporter and seized her electronic devices in what the Committee to Protect Journalists called a "highly unusual move."

cl/mjf

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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