An African AIDS charity co-founded by Britain's Prince Harry said on Friday it had launched legal proceedings against him for "reputational harm", after a bitter dispute about its management.

African charity sues Prince Harry for defamation

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Harry helped found the Sentebale charity in 2006 in honour of his late mother, Princess Diana. But he quit the institution last year amid a bitter governance dispute with its chairperson.

"Sentebale has commenced legal proceedings in the High Court of England and Wales," the charity said in a statement sent to AFP.

"The charity seeks the court's intervention, protection and restitution following a coordinated adverse media campaign conducted since 25 March 2025 that has caused operational disruption and reputational harm to the charity, its leadership and its strategic partners," it said.

Online court filings show the prince is a defendant in the case alongside Mark Dyer, who was also previously a trustee of Sentebale.

The case type is described as "Media and Communication Part 7 Claim Defamation libel and slander". It was filed by Sentebale on March 24.

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{{^usCountry}} "The proceedings have been brought against Prince Harry and Mark Dyer, identified through evidence as the architects of that adverse media campaign, which has had significant viral impact and triggered an onslaught of cyber-bullying directed at the charity and its leadership," Sentebale added in its statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The proceedings have been brought against Prince Harry and Mark Dyer, identified through evidence as the architects of that adverse media campaign, which has had significant viral impact and triggered an onslaught of cyber-bullying directed at the charity and its leadership," Sentebale added in its statement. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In August 2025, the UK's Charity Commission pointed to "mismanagement" at the charity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In August 2025, the UK's Charity Commission pointed to "mismanagement" at the charity. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} But it found no evidence of "bullying" a charge that had been levelled at Harry by the organisation's chairperson, Sophie Chandauka, in March 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But it found no evidence of "bullying" a charge that had been levelled at Harry by the organisation's chairperson, Sophie Chandauka, in March 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The charity was launched to help young people with HIV and AIDS in Lesotho and later Botswana. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The charity was launched to help young people with HIV and AIDS in Lesotho and later Botswana. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Harry the youngest son of Britain's King Charles III and co-founder Prince Seeiso of Lesotho announced last year they were resigning from the charity, after the trustees quit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Harry the youngest son of Britain's King Charles III and co-founder Prince Seeiso of Lesotho announced last year they were resigning from the charity, after the trustees quit. {{/usCountry}}

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The trustees walked out when Chandauka refused their demand to step down.

- Bitter dispute -

After an inquiry, the Charity Commission said it had "found no evidence of widespread or systemic bullying or harassment, including misogyny or misogynoir at the charity".

But it "criticised all parties to the dispute for allowing it to play out publicly", saying the "damaging internal dispute" had "severely impacted the charity's reputation".

It found there was "a lack of clarity in delegations" which led to "mismanagement in the administration of the charity" and issued the organisation with a plan to "address governance weaknesses".

Chandauka, who was appointed to the voluntary post in 2023, said she "appreciated" the Charity Commission's conclusions.

She added that the findings "confirm the governance concerns I raised privately in February 2025".

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Speaking to British media after accusing the prince of trying to force her out, Chandauka criticised Harry for his decision to bring a Netflix camera crew to a fundraiser in 2024.

She also objected to an unplanned appearance by his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at the event.

The accusations were a fresh blow for the prince, who kept only a handful of his private patronages, including with Sentebale, after splitting with the British royal family in 2020.

He left Britain to live in North America with his wife and children.

Harry chose the name Sentebale as a tribute to Diana, who died in a Paris car crash in 1997 when the prince was just 12.

It means "forget me not" in the Sesotho language and is also used to say goodbye.

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The court filing comes less than a fortnight after Harry's own case against a UK tabloid publisher wrapped up in the High Court.

The proceedings against the publisher of the Daily mail and the Mail on Sunday, are the third case brought by the Duke of Sussex in his acrimonious legal battle with the British press.

Harry and six other claimants accuse the publisher of spying on them, including placing listening devices in cars and homes. Associated Newspapers has strongly denied the accusations.

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NETFLIX

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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