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Agreement cannot be reached overnight, talks should continue: UNSG on West Asia war

Agreement cannot be reached overnight, talks should continue: UNSG on West Asia war

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 10:50 am IST
PTI |
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United Nations, UN chief Antonio Guterres has called for continued constructive discussions between Iran and the US, while stressing the ceasefire "must absolutely be preserved" after the talks between the two nations on the West Asia conflict concluded without a deal.

Agreement cannot be reached overnight, talks should continue: UNSG on West Asia war

The 21-hour-long negotiations between the US, led by Vice President JD Vance, and Iran in Pakistan on Saturday concluded without an agreement to end the war.

"While no agreement was reached at the talks hosted by Pakistan between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran in Islamabad, the discussions themselves underscored the seriousness of their engagement and constituted a positive and meaningful step toward renewed dialogue," a statement issued by the spokesperson for the UN Secretary General Guterres said Monday.

"They have chosen not to accept our terms," Vance had said in a news conference in Islamabad. "We leave here with a very simple proposal: a method of understanding that is our final and best offer," he said, adding that "We'll see if the Iranians accept it."

Guterres also stressed that all parties to the conflict must respect freedom of navigation, including in the Strait of Hormuz, in line with international law.

"We need to remember that some 20,000 seafarers have been caught up in this conflict and are currently stranded on ships, facing increasing hardships daily. Disruptions in the maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz have already had a direct effect well beyond the immediate region, with increased global economic fragility and insecurity in many sectors," the UN Chief said.

He noted that the disruption of fertiliser and its inputs further exacerbates food insecurity for millions of vulnerable people around the world, adding to the rising cost of living due to impacts from fuel, transportation and supply chain disruptions.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
un chief antonio guterres united nations ceasefire
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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