United Nations, UN chief Antonio Guterres has called for continued constructive discussions between Iran and the US, while stressing the ceasefire "must absolutely be preserved" after the talks between the two nations on the West Asia conflict concluded without a deal. Agreement cannot be reached overnight, talks should continue: UNSG on West Asia war

The 21-hour-long negotiations between the US, led by Vice President JD Vance, and Iran in Pakistan on Saturday concluded without an agreement to end the war.

"While no agreement was reached at the talks hosted by Pakistan between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran in Islamabad, the discussions themselves underscored the seriousness of their engagement and constituted a positive and meaningful step toward renewed dialogue," a statement issued by the spokesperson for the UN Secretary General Guterres said Monday.

"They have chosen not to accept our terms," Vance had said in a news conference in Islamabad. "We leave here with a very simple proposal: a method of understanding that is our final and best offer," he said, adding that "We'll see if the Iranians accept it."

Guterres said that given the deeply rooted differences, an "agreement cannot be reached overnight" and called on the talks to continue constructively for an agreement to be reached.

"At the same time, the ceasefire must absolutely be preserved. All violations must cease," Guterres said, adding that after weeks of destruction and distress, it is clear that there is no military solution to the current conflict in the Middle East.

Last week, the United States and Iran announced a two-week ceasefire in the fighting.

Guterres thanked the continued efforts of the mediators – Pakistan, which hosted talks Saturday, as well as Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Türkiye – and called for the international community to support those efforts.

The Secretary-General's Personal Envoy, Jean Arnault, also remains actively engaged in the region, consulting closely with key stakeholders and continuing his outreach in support of a comprehensive and durable agreement.

Guterres also stressed that all parties to the conflict must respect freedom of navigation, including in the Strait of Hormuz, in line with international law.

"We need to remember that some 20,000 seafarers have been caught up in this conflict and are currently stranded on ships, facing increasing hardships daily. Disruptions in the maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz have already had a direct effect well beyond the immediate region, with increased global economic fragility and insecurity in many sectors," the UN Chief said.

He noted that the disruption of fertiliser and its inputs further exacerbates food insecurity for millions of vulnerable people around the world, adding to the rising cost of living due to impacts from fuel, transportation and supply chain disruptions.

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