Artificial intelligence will now be referred to as "super intelligence" in the United States. This comes after President Donald Trump announced that the name had been changed on Tuesday (local time), after a meeting with several tech CEOs and leaders regarding artificial intelligence.

Trump met with the top AI and tech bosses during a meeting in the White House regarding artificial intelligence and the president's AI force. (Bloomberg/White House)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The order signed by Trump also includes signatures from Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Anthropic's Daria Amodei, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, OpenAI's Greg Brockman, Elon Musk and NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang.

Also Read | Multiple AI CEOs met Trump. Only 6 signed his ‘super intelligence’ accord. Who are they?

Speaking to reporters, Trump stated that AI will now be referred to as "SI," adding that the name has been officially changed by the "biggest, smartest and greatest people anywhere in the world."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Deep Dive What is the significance of renaming artificial intelligence to super intelligence? Renaming artificial intelligence to super intelligence signifies a recognition of its advanced capabilities that go beyond merely imitating human intelligence, reflecting its transformative potential. What safety standards were agreed upon by tech executives in the super intelligence accord? The accord established standards that require companies to implement four layers of controls, including internal monitoring, empowering teams to check compliance, working with independent auditors, and having a board oversight committee. How will the federal definition of super intelligence be determined? The Assistant to the President for Science and Technology has been tasked with defining super intelligence within 60 days, aiming to establish a clear understanding for regulatory purposes.

{{^usCountry}} In the AI space, "super intelligence" refers to a kind of AI that exceeds the cognitive abilities of humans in all aspects. Despite the renaming, superintelligence AI is yet to be achieved. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the AI space, "super intelligence" refers to a kind of AI that exceeds the cognitive abilities of humans in all aspects. Despite the renaming, superintelligence AI is yet to be achieved. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Furthermore, this change from AI to "SI," comes amid a global call for a slowdown and artificial intelligence and reports of OpenAI's AI agents going rogue.

Trump signs executive order

The executive order signed by the US president said that the term “super intelligence” better captures the capabilities of the rapidly developing technology, which does “much more than imitate or automate discrete aspects of human intelligence.”

“As these capabilities continue to improve, they increasingly represent not merely artificial intelligence, but a new era of Super Intelligence. The terminology used by the Federal Government should reflect the transformative capabilities of these technologies and the limitless opportunities they create for the American people," the order read.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

With this order, the President has also given 60 days of time to the Assistant to the President for Science and Technology (APST) to determine a federal definition of "super intelligence."