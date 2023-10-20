Airbnb guest leaves San Francisco host 'homeless' and in over $300,000 of debt

A pregnant woman from San Francisco has narrated her horrible experience, with an Airbnb guest whom she rented her flat for one month. She narrated in detail how the guest caused massive damages to her dream home. The incident happened in April this year and the woman claims to have suffered immense damage to her home which put her in $300,000 of debt. The woman shared that her home has got two flats. She lives in the lower flat and had rented the upper flat.

Flooding in the woman's home(X(formerly Twitter)/@ErikaCoaches)

Taking to social media platform X(formerly Twitter), the woman whose account goes by the name "Coach Erika" referred to the pathetic experience as "Airbnb horror story".In a sarcastic tone, she wrote, "Would love your thoughts @airbnb and @bchesky" while tagging Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky.

"As context, I own a two-unit building in SF. It's two flats stacked on top of one another. I used my life savings to buy the building.I live in the smaller lower unit with my husband, rescue dog, and orange tabby cat. I rent the larger, fancier upper unit," shared Coach Erika.

In her post, she highlighted how the guest clogged the upper flat's toilet with baby wipes and human waste which led to flooding of her home. The guest also damaged the valve that would have managed water flow.

"Fast forward to April 2023. We had an Airbnb guest for a one month stay.They checked out early, no warning. They had clogged the bathroom toilet with baby wipes and human waste.They also damaged the valve that manages water flow from the tank to the bowl.A perfect storm," shared Coach Erika.

"So the water kept running from the tank, to the bowl, over the bowl, and into the flat, nonstop for 15+ hours.I went to bed at a normal hour, dealing with ungodly pregnancy nausea and with no idea that the unit above was flooding," she added.

The woman described that all three levels of her building were flooded with fecal water. She highlighted that 50% of her home got ruined due to the guest's mischief.

Coach Erika further shared that how Airbnb hasn't compensated her for the damages after the guest refused to pay for it. The woman revelaed that she thought Airbnb's much advertised "$3M Host Damage Protection" would come to her rescue but she has been proved wrong.

"Since then, I've exchanged 53 emails with my new Airbnb case manager.My unreimbursed expenses have climbed to $300,379.There's still:⦿ No timeline for moving back into my house.⦿ Not a dollar from Airbnb. Just headaches and 146+ back-and-forth emails with Airbnb support," shared Coach Erika.

"If you're hoping the story has a happy ending, it doesn't. Not yet.It's been over 6 months since Airbnb guests destroyed my home.⦿ I'm still homeless⦿ I'm still pregnant (baby due any day now). I'll be bringing that baby to temporary housing for the foreseeable future," concluded the woman.

