Airbnb host demands $3000 from guest who spilled sauce on her couch, netizens respond

An AirBnB stay took an absurd turn when a guest accidentally stained the couch, leading to an outrageous $3,000 bill. A Reddit user shared the experience of booking the place with friends to commemorate their late friend, only to have their heartfelt gathering marred by a spilt sauce. The user could have never imagined that such a small accident would result in such a jaw-dropping expense. A guest's AirBnB stay turned chaotic after a sauce stain led to a $3,000 bill.(A representative Image- Unspash)

The AirBnB sauce-spilling incident

The Reddit user shared the incident in detail on Reddit in hopes of finding a solution which would not cost them three grants. They wrote on the social media platform, “I recently stayed at an AirBnB with some friends as an unofficial memorial for a friend who had passed away. We had more guests there than we were authorized, but nothing wild. Unfortunately, I spilled some sauce on one of the couches. I offered to pay the host for her time and efforts to clean it. I didn't think much else would come of this,” adding “Stains can be removed”.

The user continued, “She asked me to send her $1,100 for a new couch outside of the app, saying the stain couldn't be removed and the fabric has been discontinued by the manufacturer. She said she didn't want to ‘ruin my rating’ with a damage claim on AirBnb.” Allegedly the couch originally cost $2,500.

The user further described they received several texts and calls from the host over 2 weeks demanding the money to be sent within 3 days which is when the next guests will arrive for the stay. The user further wrote, “ I responded and told her I'd prefer to handle this over the app and make an official damage claim. She said ‘Oh, ok, sorry we couldn't get it figured out.’”

The next thing the user knows, the host made a damage claim on the AirBnB app where the lady demanded $3000 and both of her couches replaced as “they were a matching set”. The user suspected that she's extorting me for more money and was upset I wouldn't send her money outside of the app.” Looking for some advice, the user concluded with “Does anyone have experience with AirBnB damage claims? I'm sure I won't be responsible to pay fo both couches, but I'm panicking a little! Please help.” See the picture of the stained couch shared by the user here.

Netizens extend help to distressed user

Displaying a moment of solidarity, many netizens offered advice to the distressed user. One user wrote, “Airbnb generally sides with the guests in these situations and only asks them to pay, they'll never force them to. The host def knows that.” A second user adviced, “Report her to airbnb stating that she communicated outside the app asking for money. This will get her account reviewed and they may shut her down a few days or more. Send snapshots to airbnb of the messages outside of the app.”

A third user wrote, “Contact AirBnB about this, say they contacted you outside of the service to ask for money and are now consistently harassing you for money. Then just block, ignore, and move on with your life.”

Another user ridiculed the host as they wrote, “What kind of idiot host puts a $3000 WHITE COUCH in a rental that turns over once a week? If they are so concerned about their precious couch, they need to put a cover on it. So I guess now that’s what they’re gonna need to do. In fact, they should buy two so that they can always have one rotation of being washed.”