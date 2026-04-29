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Akshaya Patra-inspired initiative highlights challenge of food insecurity among US college students

Akshaya Patra-inspired initiative highlights challenge of food insecurity among US college students

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 09:07 am IST
PTI |
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New York, A global food initiative, inspired by the Akshaya Patra Foundation, has highlighted the need to combat the challenge of food insecurity among college students in the US, and called on the Indian-American diaspora to extend their support.

Akshaya Patra-inspired initiative highlights challenge of food insecurity among US college students

The Consulate General of India in New York, in collaboration with the World Food Movement , hosted a special event titled 'No One Hungry' here on Monday.

The World Food Movement, a US-based not-for-profit organisation, had in September last year launched an initiative to provide hot nutritious meals to students in New York, New Jersey, Boston and California across community colleges with a target of serving one million meals annually across the US by 2030.

Addressing the event at the Consulate, co-founder and Vice Chairman of the Akshaya Patra Foundation and the World Food Movement Sri Chanchalapathi Dasa said students across communities in the US should not be struggling to choose between food and education.

Dasa cited data to point out that about 41 per cent of students experience food insecurity in college campuses in the US.

While lauding efforts of the diaspora in the US to give back to communities in need across India, Pradhan stressed that it is "befitting" that Indian-Americans also "give back to the communities in the countries" where they live.

Chef Vikas Khanna, who was this month named among the 100 most influential people in the world by TIME magazine, said that in India, "food is a form of worship, care, healing" and connects people to each other.

Students, college officials and community members shared experiences of how the WFM initiative is helping address food insecurity challenges in New York.

A woman beneficiary shared that she does not have to choose between buying her next meal or purchasing sanitary products for herself.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
food insecurity
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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