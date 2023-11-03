Al Pacino ordered to shell out $30,000 monthly for child support to girlfriend Noor Alfallah

The Godfather actor Alfredo Pacino, 83, has been ordered to pay $30,000 monthly in child support for his five-month-old son after reaching a custody agreement with his girlfriend Noor Alfallah,29.

The actor welcomed his fourth child with his girlfriend in June, after they had been linked together in April 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor is set to pay $110,000 in child support up front with $30,000 monthly. Additionally, he'll have to put $15,000 yearly in an education fund and hand over $90,000 in extra funds at the end of the year, depending on his earnings.

The spending of the Golden Globe winner doesn't stop there. He is forking out $13,000 monthly for a night nurse and will have to step up for any medical expenses not covered by insurance.

The actor welcomed his fourth child with his girlfriend in June, after they had been linked together in April 2022. Rumours of the duo separating surfaced in September when Ms Alfallah filed for full physical custody of their baby son, Roman.

However, they denied any such reports and stated that they were still together. Their representative stated in an interview with the Evening Standard that they were “working together and have mutually reached agreements” concerning the child.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Legal documents obtained by TMZ confirmed the speculation of the custody agreement, detailing that while Ms Alfallah has primary custody of their son, the Scarface actor has visitation rights, with both sharing legal custody overall.

They will work together regarding holidays, schools and extracurricular activities for their son.

It still remains unknown why Ms Alfallah, a Hollywood producer filed for full physical custody. In the past, TMZ reported that the couple were not planning to have a child, so the pregnancy came as a surprise.

Despite being in his eighties, Al Pacino seemed to be excited to become a father for the fourth time.

“I've got many kids,” he said in a video obtained by the Daily Mail, adding that “but this is really special coming at this time.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!