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Albania targets 20 in crime crackdown, possible ties to Trump-linked project

Albania targets 20 in crime crackdown, possible ties to Trump-linked project

Published on: Jun 14, 2026 12:52 am IST
AFP |
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Albanian prosecutors said Saturday they had demanded the arrest of 20 people over alleged drug-trafficking and money-laundering, with media saying some may have ties to a resort project linked to relatives of Donald Trump.

Albania targets 20 in crime crackdown, possible ties to Trump-linked project

Opposition to the planned luxury resort linked to the US president's daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner has driven large daily protests for the past two weeks in the Balkan nation.

Protesters demand that the project in a protected coastal zone in Zvernec and on the uninhabited island of Sazan be stopped and that Prime Minister Edi Rama resign.

On Saturday, the special prosecutor's office against corruption and organised crime said in a statement that a probe into international cocaine-trafficking revealed the involvement of several people in "operations suspected of serving to conceal the origin of assets and integrate illegal proceeds into the formal economy".

SPAK said it had asked the courts to order the arrest of 20 people but that only four had been arrested as of Saturday. It did not mention the project in Zvernec.

"We have five miles of beachfront directly across from the island, this beautiful peninsula with a lagoon on one side, the ocean on the other, beautiful white sand beaches," she said.

A.Sh. could be Artur Shehu, mentioned in several local media reports including an investigation by news website Reporter.al.

The reports presented Shehu as the main seller of the land intended for the tourist complex project by Albania Land Development.

Contacted by AFP on Saturday afternoon, the SPAK did not reply.

Thousands of people have demonstrated against the resort project in the capital Tirana every evening over recent weeks, including on Saturday.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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