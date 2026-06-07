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Albanians step up protests over Trump-linked property development

Albanians step up protests over Trump-linked property development

Published on: Jun 07, 2026 02:51 am IST
AFP |
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Thousands of people rallied Saturday in the Albanian capital and hundreds in a protected nature reserve on the country's coast to protest plans for a luxury beach resort by a company linked to the Trump family.

Albanians step up protests over Trump-linked property development

Answering a call from environmental organisations, activists from across the country and local residents flocked at midday to the Vjosa-Narta lagoon, around 150 kilometres southwest of the capital Tirana.

It was the latest in a series of protests against a project whose cost is estimated at around four billion euros , linked to US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner.

"The whole of this marine area is a protected zone. To destroy it would be fatal for this region's biodiversity," one protester, Emiljona Puja, a finance worker, told AFP.

Protesters gathered on a sandy beach facing azure waters, some waving red Albanian flags, others carrying inflatable flamingos the movement's symbol while chanting: "Cancel the project!"

According to the plan, developers also hope to transform the uninhabited island of Sazan once a secret communist military base into a glitzy tourist destination.

The lagoon on the southern Adriatic coast is home to many migratory birds, including flamingos.

"This is a problem not only regarding the transparency of this whole process, but also everything has happened with a complete disregard of the environmental importance of this area," said Denisa Kasa, of the Albanian Association for the Protection of the Environment .

"This area is one of the most important biodiversity hotspots in the Mediterranean," added Kasa.

Prime Minister Edi Rama on Friday downplayed the protests, insisting there was "no reason to worry", and added the project had yet to be approved.

He insisted that "top" world experts were involved in the plan and that the aim was "to make something unique".

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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