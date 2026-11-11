Alexander Darchiev, Russian ambassador to US, dies at 66

Russia’s Ambassador to the United States, Alexander Darchiev, has died at the age of 66, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday. The ministry confirmed his death but did not reveal the cause.

Alexander Darchiev dies at 66 (Reuters)

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Darchiev became Russia’s ambassador to the US in early 2025, replacing Anatoly Antonov. Before taking up the position, he had spent several years working on Russia’s relations with North America.

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The Russian Foreign Ministry also confirmed his death in an official statement, saying:

“The leadership and staff of the Russian Foreign Ministry announce with deep regret that Alexander Nikitich Darchiev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the United States of America, passed away suddenly on November 11 at the age of 66.”

Alexander Darchiev's diplomatic career

Darchiev had previously worked at Russia’s Embassy in Washington during the late 2000s. He later held several positions in the Russian Foreign Ministry, where he focused on relations with the United States and Canada.

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He also served as Russia’s ambassador to Canada for six years. After completing that assignment, he returned to the Foreign Ministry and headed its North American Department for four years before becoming ambassador to the US.

His long experience in the region made him an important figure in Russia’s diplomatic relations with North America.

Alexander Darchiev's connection with Vladimir Putin's aide

Darchiev was described as a protégé of Yury Ushakov, a senior aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

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Boris Bondarev, a former Russian diplomat who resigned from his post in Geneva in protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, described Darchiev this way while speaking to The Moscow Times last year.

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Russian Foreign Ministry pays tribute

The Russian Foreign Ministry remembered Darchiev for his diplomatic work and years of service.

In its statement, the ministry said that “an outstanding diplomat, experienced leader, kind colleague and mentor has passed away.”

It also described him as a “professional of the highest order and a brilliant expert on American affairs.”

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The ministry has not shared further details about his death or announced who will replace him as Russia’s ambassador to the United States.