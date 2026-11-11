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Rubio Says US, Europe united in support of Ukraine as war with Russia enters fifth year

Europeans have been forced to face a resurgent Russia mostly alone, after President Trump cut much-needed aid to Ukraine, dropped sanctions on Russian diesel.

Published on: Nov 11, 2026, 16:45:33 IST
Bloomberg
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Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicated that the US is closely aligned with Europe in trying to reach an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine, now in its fifth year.

US secretary of state Marco Rubio. (AFP/File)
US secretary of state Marco Rubio. (AFP/File)

“We know where we stand: on Ukraine’s side,” Rubio told reporters in Paris after a meeting of the Group of Seven foreign ministers. “We are supporting Ukraine militarily, financially and in the energy sector, while continuing to exert sustained pressure on Russia through our sanctions and our efforts to combat the shadow fleet.”

ALSO READ: US sanctions inflicting ‘extraordinary economic pain’ on Iran, no need for major combat ops: Rubio

Europeans have been forced to face a resurgent Russia mostly alone, after President Donald Trump cut much-needed aid to Ukraine, dropped sanctions on Russian diesel and openly derided NATO and the European security architecture.

Separately, the US, Ukraine and Russia began trilateral peace talks in Abu Dhabi Tuesday. Washington and Kyiv’s European allies stressed the importance of credible security guarantees as part of any deal to end the war.

ALSO READ: Zelensky, Rubio hail Russia-Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi as ‘constructive, very productive’

“The talks in Abu Dhabi were very productive,” Rubio said. “But what’s really important is that the Europeans are at the table.”

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Home/World News/Rubio Says US, Europe United In Support Of Ukraine As War With Russia Enters Fifth Year
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