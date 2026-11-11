Rubio Says US, Europe united in support of Ukraine as war with Russia enters fifth year

Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicated that the US is closely aligned with Europe in trying to reach an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine, now in its fifth year. US secretary of state Marco Rubio. (AFP/File)

“We know where we stand: on Ukraine’s side,” Rubio told reporters in Paris after a meeting of the Group of Seven foreign ministers. “We are supporting Ukraine militarily, financially and in the energy sector, while continuing to exert sustained pressure on Russia through our sanctions and our efforts to combat the shadow fleet.”

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Europeans have been forced to face a resurgent Russia mostly alone, after President Donald Trump cut much-needed aid to Ukraine, dropped sanctions on Russian diesel and openly derided NATO and the European security architecture.