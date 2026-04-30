Aly Taylor cause of death: What happened to influencer from ‘Josh and Aly Taylor’ page? All on cancer battle

Aly Taylor, the couple influencer known for sharing content with her husband, Josh Taylor, has passed away. A breast cancer survivor, Aly Taylor, who had appeared on the TLC show ‘Rattled’ had been sharing her recovery journey on their various social media handles, most notably on 'Aly's Fight- A Family of Miracles.' On Thursday, Josh Taylor announced that Aly has passed away.

Aly and Josh Taylor.(Aly's Fight- A Family of Miracles/ Facebook)

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“We will give some more information later but here is the important part, Aly Taylor is in the presence of Jesus,” the post read. “Please be wise with your words and remember these four little girls. We covet your prayers.”

A cause of death was not announced in the post.

Aly Taylor Breast Cancer Diagnosis

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{{^usCountry}} Aly Taylor, having been featured in the TLC reality show, has often talked about her journey with breast cancer. Both Josh and Aly Taylor have also given various interviews discussing Aly's breast cancer diagnosis and treatment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aly Taylor, having been featured in the TLC reality show, has often talked about her journey with breast cancer. Both Josh and Aly Taylor have also given various interviews discussing Aly's breast cancer diagnosis and treatment. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In a write-up for the UT MD Anderson's cancer treatment center, Josh Taylor revealed that Aly Taylor had been diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer in 2011. She was 24 at the time - five years into her marriage with Josh Taylor in 2006. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a write-up for the UT MD Anderson's cancer treatment center, Josh Taylor revealed that Aly Taylor had been diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer in 2011. She was 24 at the time - five years into her marriage with Josh Taylor in 2006. {{/usCountry}}

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Josh Taylor wrote in the testimony that they "had just decided to start trying to have children. We had no clue what to expect after a breast cancer diagnosis, but our minds automatically leapt to the worst-case scenario."

Speaking to Parade magazine in June 2019, Aly herself provided more details on her cancer diagnosis. She revealed that when the symptoms first appeared, she thought that it was a symptom of pregnancy. It was only later that she found out that it was breast cancer.

“I had just finished my master’s degree, and we thought it would be a good time to start and try to have a baby,” she said. “I always wanted to be a really young mom. A lot of people ask me, ‘How did you find out you had breast cancer? You were 24. Did you do self-exams? Did you go to the doctor?’ And the answer is, ‘No. I didn’t.’”

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She added: "After running tests, they found out that I had Stage III breast cancer and it had spread from my initial tumor site to some lymph nodes in my arm. The doctor wanted me to start chemotherapy immediately."

She said that she was diagnosed with Stage III breast cancer that had spread to lymph nodes. Doctors urged immediate chemotherapy, warning treatment could affect fertility.

Due to the cancer’s aggressive stage, there wasn’t time for fertility preservation, which required a two-week delay and risked further growth. Faced with this, she chose to begin treatment right away.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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