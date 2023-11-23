Amazon faces backlash after removing 'The Plot Against the President' documentary

Amazon's recent removal of the documentary The Plot Against the President from its Prime Video streaming service has sparked controversy, leaving viewers puzzled and filmmakers questioning the motives behind this decision. The documentary, directed by Amanda Milius, delves into the Russiagate hoax and sheds light on alleged efforts by Democrats and the mainstream media to undermine the peaceful transition of power after the 2016 election. Amazon faces criticism for removing 'The Plot Against the President' from Prime Video.

Amazon's actions have raised eyebrows, with the film no longer available for digital rental or purchase on the platform. Breitbart News discovered varying search results, with some users unable to find the title at all, while others encountered a message stating, "This video is currently unavailable to watch in your location." The removal occurred within the past two months, but Amazon has remained silent on the matter, offering no explanation for this abrupt decision.

The Plot Against the President, based on Lee Smith's bestseller, garnered significant attention on Amazon since its late 2020 release, accumulating around 17,000 user reviews. Filmmaker Amanda Milius speculates on Amazon's motivation, stating, "Amazon was embarrassed that this film they had no idea about, and probably ideologically disagree with, ever did so incredibly well on the platform, even if it made them a lot of money."

This move isn't the first time Amazon has faced criticism for its content decisions, particularly regarding conservative perspectives. In 2020, the streaming giant delayed the release of The Plot Against the President for almost two weeks, citing the need for a "content review." Additionally, Amazon had previously refrained from offering a live stream of the Republican National Convention during primetime in 2020, in contrast to its coverage of the Democratic National Convention.

The removal extends beyond the documentary itself, as Amazon Prime Video also removed the entire library of the movie's distributor, Turnkey Films, seemingly triggered by a single copyright complaint against one title.

Viewers seeking an alternative can find The Plot Against the President on the Rumble/Locals platform starting Thanksgiving Day. The documentary remains accessible on iTunes and YouTube, as well as Movies Plus.