Amazon Prime Day 2026 live: Best limited-time deals on tech, beauty and home products

Amazon Prime Day 2026 is currently live and will continue until June 26. The sale is available only for Amazon Prime members. Prime Day offers discounts across many categories, including technology, beauty products, home items, kitchen products and gift cards.

Amazon Prime Day 2026

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The lighting deals are the catch, which give a time bound catalogue of products with the best discounts. The rage is such that products sell- out in a matter of hours. The day sees multiple changes in the catalog, with products with discounts getting added to removed from the deal list based on sales. NBC News advised shoppers to add products to their cart and complete checkout quickly because Lightning Deals can sell out fast.

Best Prime day tech deals

The Blink Outdoor 4 security camera is available at 70% off.

The Sony SRS-XB100 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for around 49%.

The Amazon eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi system is available at 57% off.

The Yoto Mini audio player for children is discounted by 30%.

The XGIMI Elfin Flip Plus Portable Projector is available at 20% off.

The Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera is being sold at a 50% discount.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: Nearly half of US workers plan to search for new jobs in next six months: Survey Best home and kitchen deals The Poppi Prebiotic Soda Crowd Pleasers 12-pack is available at 35% off.

The HydroJug Sport Stainless Steel Tumbler is discounted by 50%.

The Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Maker is available at 40% off.

The Coway AP-1512HH Mighty Air Purifier is discounted by 35%.

The Birdbuddy PRO Solar Smart Bird Feeder is available at 44% off.

The Cutluxe Santoku Knife is discounted by 20%.

The Homfine Queen-Size Cooling Comforter is available at 25% off.

The Bedsure Large-Sized Dog Bed is discounted by 32%.

The Ymiton 34-Piece Baking Pan Set is available at 32% off.

The Dalykate Backpack Laundry Bag is discounted by 20%.

The Ego Power+ 16-inch Chain Saw is available at 20% off. Best beauty deals The Shark FlexFusion Hair Dryer is available at a 43% discount.

The Color Wow Style on Steroids Texturizing Spray is discounted by 40%.

The Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen is available at 35% off.

The Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Sunshine Drops are discounted by 50%.

The Eva NYC Hydrating Hair Mask is available at 30% off.

The Summer Fridays Dream Lip Oil is discounted by 30%.

The Tatcha The Water Cream is available at 20% off.

The Dyson Airwrap i.d. Multi-Styler is discounted by 23%.

The Cadence Travel Containers six-piece set is available at 36% off.

The Trilastin Stretch Mark Cream is discounted by 20%.

The Ufree Beard Trimmer is available at 20% off. Best gift card deals Bath & Body Works $50 gift cards are available at 20% off.

Walgreens $50 gift cards are discounted by 20%.

Applebee's $50 gift cards are available at 20% off.

Popeyes $50 gift cards are discounted by 20%.

Petco $50 gift cards are available at 20% off.

Adidas $50 gift cards are discounted by 20%. Amazon's lowest prices of the year {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Nearly half of US workers plan to search for new jobs in next six months: Survey Best home and kitchen deals The Poppi Prebiotic Soda Crowd Pleasers 12-pack is available at 35% off.

The HydroJug Sport Stainless Steel Tumbler is discounted by 50%.

The Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Maker is available at 40% off.

The Coway AP-1512HH Mighty Air Purifier is discounted by 35%.

The Birdbuddy PRO Solar Smart Bird Feeder is available at 44% off.

The Cutluxe Santoku Knife is discounted by 20%.

The Homfine Queen-Size Cooling Comforter is available at 25% off.

The Bedsure Large-Sized Dog Bed is discounted by 32%.

The Ymiton 34-Piece Baking Pan Set is available at 32% off.

The Dalykate Backpack Laundry Bag is discounted by 20%.

The Ego Power+ 16-inch Chain Saw is available at 20% off. Best beauty deals The Shark FlexFusion Hair Dryer is available at a 43% discount.

The Color Wow Style on Steroids Texturizing Spray is discounted by 40%.

The Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen is available at 35% off.

The Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Sunshine Drops are discounted by 50%.

The Eva NYC Hydrating Hair Mask is available at 30% off.

The Summer Fridays Dream Lip Oil is discounted by 30%.

The Tatcha The Water Cream is available at 20% off.

The Dyson Airwrap i.d. Multi-Styler is discounted by 23%.

The Cadence Travel Containers six-piece set is available at 36% off.

The Trilastin Stretch Mark Cream is discounted by 20%.

The Ufree Beard Trimmer is available at 20% off. Best gift card deals Bath & Body Works $50 gift cards are available at 20% off.

Walgreens $50 gift cards are discounted by 20%.

Applebee's $50 gift cards are available at 20% off.

Popeyes $50 gift cards are discounted by 20%.

Petco $50 gift cards are available at 20% off.

Adidas $50 gift cards are discounted by 20%. Amazon's lowest prices of the year {{/usCountry}}

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Some Amazon’s best deals are up for grabs on Prime day, the ones which have the biggest discounts on popular products, but for a limited period. The customers lose out on them once the Lightning deal period expires. The Lightning Deals program will run only through June 26.

Usually most of the products are decent quality, with reviews suggesting that a 4-star is a frequent rating hundred of Amazon customers. The discounts are the main attraction for shoppers on Prime Day 2026, with almost all major categories like tech, home, beauty and gift card categories, but buyers need to act quickly because Lightning Deals can disappear within hours.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Durva More ...Read More Durva More is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers finance, and global news. She brings experience across digital and television journalism, with a strong focus on breaking news, business reporting, and international affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Durva worked as an International News Writer at The Economic Times, covering a diverse range of subjects including global politics, business, sports, entertainment, and major world events. She also worked as a Business Reporter with NDTV Profit. A postgraduate diploma holder in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, Durva is passionate about field reporting and storytelling. She thrives on the adrenaline of chasing stories, speaking with people from different walks of life, and amplifying voices that deserve to be heard. Her reporting is driven by curiosity, accuracy, and a commitment to making complex subjects accessible to readers. When she is not chasing stories or covering breaking news, Durva enjoys reading books and painting. She loves exploring new ideas, meeting people, and learning about different perspectives. For her, both journalism and art are ways to understand the world and tell stories that matter. Read Less

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