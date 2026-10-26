Amber Alert for Joseph Garcia cancelled: Police say 6-year-old boy taken by grandfather in Orange County

An Amber Alert issued on Monday morning for a 6-year-old boy allegedly abducted by his grandfather in Orange County was rescinded several hours after its release.

Authorities find 6-year-old boy after alleged abduction by grandfather

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Joseph Garcia was last seen at approximately 4 p.m. on Sunday near the intersection of Collins Avenue and Lemon Street in Orange, as per the California Highway Patrol.

Police locate Joseph Garcia

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According to the authorities, the child had been taken by 47-year-old Frank Ramirez. They later confirmed that the subject had been located, without offering any further details. It is unclear if the grandfather too had been located.

The Amber Alert was in effect for Riverside, San Diego, Los Angeles, and Orange counties.

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Joseph Garcia alert: Police offered details on grandfather

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{{^usCountry}} Ramirez was seen operating a blue 1995 GMC Sonoma bearing California license plate 5B30127 at the time of last contact. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ramirez was seen operating a blue 1995 GMC Sonoma bearing California license plate 5B30127 at the time of last contact. {{/usCountry}}

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Joseph is characterized as Hispanic, standing 3 feet 7 inches in height and weighing approximately 65 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is suspected to be dressed in a beige shirt, blue shorts, and black shoes.

Ramirez is described as Hispanic, standing 5 feet 7 inches in height and weighing approximately 180 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes. He is suspected to be dressed in a gray sleeveless shirt.