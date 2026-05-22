Stanton evacuation update: Orange County orders reissued after Garden Grove chemical leak

Evacuation orders were reissued in parts of Orange County, California, on Friday morning following a chemical leak at a facility in Garden Grove. Chemical leak at a facility in Garden Grove has sparked evacuation orders. (UnSplash)

The Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) said the evacuation zone includes areas north of Garden Grove Boulevard, east of Springdale Avenue, west of Dale Street and south of Orangewood Avenue. These neighborhoods are located near Stanton.

"We recognize that evacuations place a significant burden on our community. Yesterday’s cooling operation was successful, and the facility and industrial crews initially made progress toward product removal," the OCFA said on X. "However, an inoperable valve on the tank has created additional operational challenges, preventing complete mitigation at this time."

In a separate update, the agency said evacuation orders were being reissued “as a precautionary measure” while crews continued mitigation efforts.

“Due to changing conditions, evacuation orders are being reissued as a precautionary measure while mitigation operations continue,” OCFA added. "Updates will be provided as the situation develops. Thank you for your patience. Our community’s safety remains our top priority."