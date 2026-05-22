Santa Clarita Valencia fire update: Blaze seen near Auto Center Court after Knight Fire scare; chilling videos emerge

A fire was reported in the Valencia neighborhood of Santa Clarita, California. The blaze reportedly broke out near the 23700 block of Auto Center Court around 7:10pm Thursday evening. A fire was reported in Valencia, Santa Clarita. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash) “A small fire has been reported in the wash behind the Mercedes-Benz dealership on Valencia Boulevard,” a local news station noted on Facebook. This came after the Knight Fire vegetation blaze in the area which had initially caused a scare but its forward progression was eventually stopped. Meanwhile, videos and photos from the new blaze in Valencia showed thick smoke, sparking concerns among many. SCV fire today: Chilling videos and photos emerge One page shared multiple videos showing the fire from different angles. Black smoke could be seen rising to the air as the blaze continued.

Another person shared a video of a helicopter flying over smoke. “Fire in Santa Clarita. Thank you LA county fire for doing what yall do and the firefighters out there!,” they wrote.

However, it is not clear whether this is from the efforts to fight the Knight Fire or the new blaze in Valencia. Yet another clip from a little bit of distance showed a thick column of smoke rising to the air.

“Fire santa clarita,” the person wrote. The fire department is yet to officially comment on the blaze. A cause for the fire is not known yet. Several people reacted to the blaze that broke out in the Valencia neighborhood. One simply remarked ‘hobos’, seemingly blaming homeless people. However, authorities did not clarify what started the blaze. Others too appeared to blame the problem on homelessness, without proof of what started the fire in the first place. Also Read | Milwaukee fire: Scary videos of 5 alarm blaze near Hampton surface as firefighters respond; watch “No changes for seven years,” a person remarked. Another said “Shocking… I can’t believe it’s in the wash.” William S. Hart Baseball and Softball in Santa Clarita also issued a statement amid the blaze.