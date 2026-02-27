Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric: 5 key highlights to know

Mercedes-Benz has taken a decisive step in its India strategy with the recent unveiling of the CLA Electric. For the first time, the CLA nameplate moves away from internal combustion engines and adopts a fully electric powertrain. Mercedes-Benz CLA 250+ Electric driving with illuminated star-pattern grille and signature LED lighting elements.

With this shift, Mercedes-Benz aims to streamline its entry-level portfolio by eventually replacing models such as the A-Class Limousine, EQA and EQB. Bookings for the CLA Electric will open on March 10, while prices are expected to be announced in April 2026.

Listed below are five key highlights of the new CLA Electric:

1. Built on a new Electric-First platform The CLA Electric is underpinned by the Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture (MMA), a new-generation platform designed to support advanced electric drivetrains and software systems.

Visually, the car signals its electric identity with a closed grille featuring around 142 illuminated three-pointed stars. The LED headlamps and connected LED taillamps also carry the brand’s signature three-pointed star motif, giving the sedan a distinctive light signature.

For India, Mercedes-Benz will offer the CLA 250+ variant as standard with the AMG Line package. This brings sportier bumpers, aluminium pedals, 18-inch alloy wheels and a logo projector, enhancing its visual appeal.

(Also read: These 3 Mercedes-Benz models have been recalled in India for potential safety feature fault)

2. 800-volt architecture and strong performance The CLA 250+ uses an 800-volt electrical architecture paired with an 85.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The setup produces 268.2 bhp.

Despite being positioned as an entry-level luxury EV, the sedan delivers brisk performance, accelerating from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.7 seconds. A notable technical highlight is the two-speed transmission. The shorter first gear aids quick acceleration, while the taller second gear is tuned for improved efficiency at highway speeds.

3. Claimed 792 km WLTP range Mercedes-Benz claims a WLTP-certified range of up to 792 km for the CLA 250+. If real-world figures come close, this would place it among the longest-range electric vehicles in its segment.

The long range, combined with the 800-volt system, signals a focus on both efficiency and fast-charging capability, although detailed India-specific charging figures are yet to be announced.

(Also read: Mercedes-AMG GLC 53 4MATIC+ unveiled in the UK, will it come to India?)

4. Debut of MB.OS and AI integration The CLA Electric introduces MB.OS (Mercedes-Benz Operating Software), the company’s in-house system built around a new chip-to-cloud architecture.

Inside, the CLA 250+ features:

10.25-inch digital instrument cluster

14-inch infotainment touchscreen

Wireless charging

Six 100W USB-C fast-charging ports

Over-the-air (OTA) updates

Massaging front seats The latest-generation MBUX interface is paired with an upgraded MBUX Virtual Assistant, which integrates AI support, including ChatGPT and Google Gemini. This allows more natural voice interactions and expanded digital functionality.

5. Comprehensive safety and ADAS suite Safety remains a priority. The CLA 250+ comes equipped with an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) suite that includes:

Adaptive cruise control with restart function

Blind-spot assist

Lane-keep assist

Steering assist

Route-based speed adaptation In addition, the sedan is equipped with front, side, window and centre airbags for enhanced occupant protection.