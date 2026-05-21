Morro fire in Fallbrook: Massive blaze in San Diego County; check map, evacuation plans

A vegetation fire near Morro Hills Road & San Jacinto E Circle, in Fallbrook was dubbed the Morro fire. The blaze broke out on Wednesday and prompted evacuation warnings in the area in San Diego County, California. Additional units were requested to fight the Morro fire but this was cancelled as forward progression was stopped. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

As per WatchDuty, the fire is at two acres at the time of writing. “The fire is approx 2 acres in light flashy fuels, moderate rate of spread with 2 structures immediately threatened,” an update read. Forward progression has now been stopped though earlier 5 additional type 1 engines had been requested.

An evacuation warning had been put in place earlier. “An Evacuation Warning has now been issued for Zone: SDC-0277,” the WatchDuty update read even after the report of forward progression being halted. Sometime later, this warning was lifted.

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REINS Therapeutic Horsemanship Program noted on Facebook “We are closely monitoring the Morro Hills fire and are fully prepared to evacuate if necessary. Lesson Cancellations: Please note that all 2:15 PM and 3:00 PM lessons are canceled today. Property Access: To ensure everyone's safety and keep emergency routes clear, please do not come to the property unless you are specifically called upon to do so. Thank you for your cooperation, understanding, and support in keeping our community safe.”

A map of the area was shared by authorities.