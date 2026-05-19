Sandy fire cause: Over 10,000 homes evacuated as major wildfire tears through Los Angeles County | Check latest update

A brush fire that broke out near Simi Valley on Monday morning, May 18, and rapidly expanded was largely kept under control overnight, with firefighters observing minimal growth of the fire as they continued their efforts towards containment, according to officials. Sandy fire cause: A brush fire near Simi Valley has burned 1,385 acres with 5% containment. Over 10,000 homes evacuated, and schools closed as officials investigate the cause. The Sandy fire, which has posed a threat to local neighborhoods and necessitated evacuations, covered an area of 1,385 acres as of approximately 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning, May 19, as reported by Ventura County fire officials. Officials stated that 5% containment had been reached; containment refers to the perimeter of the fire that is not anticipated to grow due to natural barriers, such as rocks or bodies of water, or the efforts of firefighting crews. All campuses of the Simi Valley Unified School District were closed to students on Tuesday, according to officials. Also Read: San Diego shooting: Shocking details out on Cain Clark's suicide note, racial pride writing and hate speech on weapon

Sandy fire: Over 10,000 homes evacuated, warning issued Over 10,000 residences have been evacuated from Simi Valley and its neighboring areas, as stated by Newsom. Additionally, 3,500 homes are currently under evacuation warnings, which extend into the adjacent Los Angeles County. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass indicated that officials do not anticipate the fire to reach the city. However, warnings have been disseminated "out of an abundance of caution." The cause of the fire is currently being investigated. As of early Tuesday, the fire remains at zero percent containment, as reported by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.