Simi Valley plane crash: Small aircraft accident in Wood Ranch, first photo emerges

Reports of a plane crash emerged from the Wood Ranch area in Simi Valley on Saturday. Locals posted photos on social media, showing smoke coming out of homes. Authorities have yet to issue a statement about the incident. No injuries have been reported yet. A small plane crashed in Simi Valley(Unsplash)

According to VC Star, the incident took place around 1:51 PM near the 200 block of High Meadow Street. The street is east of South Wood Ranch Parkway in the Wood Ranch area. The report further states that fire and police officials responded to the crash at around 2:15 PM local time.

Locals further added that the Ventura County Fire Department is at the scene to contain the aircraft fire. Homes in the area also caught fire.

“Plane went over our head and crashed into another home in #simivalley #planecrash,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Possible small aircraft just crashed into a 2 story house in Simi Valley near a golf course. While listening to Ventura County dispatch it sounds like there are multiple people hurt. The plane and the house is on fire,” a reporter tweeted from the area.

“Ventura County Fire Simi RA41 on scene reporting a plane into a house with smoke showing in the 200 block of High Meadow St. Multiple Structures on fire. 2nd Alarm response requested,” a third person added.

One local posted a photo from the scene. However, the aircraft was not visible in the image.

