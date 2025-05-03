Private plane’s insane emergency landing on LA golf course: Terrifying moment caught on camera

A video of a private plane crash landing on a golf course has surfaced on X. The shocking incident took place at the iconic Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles. A private plane crash-landed at a golf course in Los Angeles, US. (X/@RogerSteeleJr)

“This happened at Riv today. I pray I’m never this late for a tee time, but I do pray for the means to pull up this way if I was,” an X user wrote while sharing the video of the moment.

In the video, an individual is heard yelling “Holy schnikes” as the small aircraft barrels towards him. Just in a few seconds, a cart driver says, “I’m moving, I’m moving,” as the plane makes a rough landing on the uneven grounds of the golf course.

What did social media say?

An individual posted, “Solid piloting on display here.” Another added, “Omg that's freaking awesome.” A third posted, “Look up tail number. Flew to Santa Monica today. From Modesto.” A fourth wrote, “Imagine if we didn't have cameras, we couldn't believe this story.”

The Los Angeles Fire Department issued a statement following the incident. “LAFD and Santa Monica Fire Department resources responded to a plane (unknown size) which landed safely at Riviera Country Club,” the department wrote. It added that the aircraft was diverted from Santa Monica Airport, but the reason for that is still unknown.

According to the department’s statement, the plane had three occupants, and all of them escaped unharmed.

About the Riviera Country Club:

According to its official website, this 1926-founded golf course is “one of the top 50 golf courses in the world and a top 25 in the United States.” It has also been selected as the official site of the 2028 Olympics golf tournament. In addition to gold, Riviera also has 24 tennis courts.