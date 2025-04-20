Menu Explore
Illinois plane crash: Aircraft carrying 4 goes down in Trilla, Coles County

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Apr 20, 2025 01:16 AM IST

A small single-engine plane carrying four people crashed in Trilla, Coles County, Illinois, on Saturday.

A small plane carrying four people crashed in Trilla, Coles County, Illinois, on Saturday. The single-engine aircraft went down around 10:15 a.m. on 551-587 County Road 1400 N, Trilla, about three miles south of Mattoon and just southwest of Coles County Memorial Airport, CBS News reported. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are also currently investigating the crash.

A small single-engine plane carrying four people crashed in Trilla, Coles County, Illinois.(Pixabay)
A small single-engine plane carrying four people crashed in Trilla, Coles County, Illinois.(Pixabay)

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker reacted to the crash.

"Terrible news out of Coles County," he wrote on X. "My administration is monitoring the situation as we keep those impacted by the plane crash in our thoughts today. Thank you to the first responders who rushed to the scene. Please follow the guidance of officials as they provide assistance."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
