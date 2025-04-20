Illinois plane crash: Aircraft carrying 4 goes down in Trilla, Coles County

A small plane carrying four people crashed in Trilla, Coles County, Illinois, on Saturday. The single-engine aircraft went down around 10:15 a.m. on 551-587 County Road 1400 N, Trilla, about three miles south of Mattoon and just southwest of Coles County Memorial Airport, CBS News reported. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are also currently investigating the crash. A small single-engine plane carrying four people crashed in Trilla, Coles County, Illinois.(Pixabay)

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker reacted to the crash.

"Terrible news out of Coles County," he wrote on X. "My administration is monitoring the situation as we keep those impacted by the plane crash in our thoughts today. Thank you to the first responders who rushed to the scene. Please follow the guidance of officials as they provide assistance."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information