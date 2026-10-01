Americans exposing visa abuse face death threats, Trump admin says, promises help to whistleblowers: 'We've got your back'

The Trump administration is warning people who speak out about alleged visa abuse, fraud and worker exploitation not to be intimidated after Labor Department Inspector General Anthony D’Esposito said death threats have been directed at government officials and Americans raising concerns about the issue.

Trump administration warns people exposing visa abuse not to be intimidated as death threats emerge. (AP)

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D’Esposito issued the warning in a post on X, saying threats against government officials or Americans speaking out about “fraud, exploitation and jobs lost through visa abuse” are “NEVER acceptable.”

“Death threats are NEVER acceptable—against those of us in government or Americans speaking out about fraud, exploitation and jobs lost through visa abuse. Don’t be intimidated. We’re rolling out resources to support those coming forward,” D’Esposito wrote.

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Trump admin steps up foreign-labor fraud crackdown

{{^usCountry}} The warning comes as the Labor Department’s Office of Inspector General expands investigations into alleged fraud and exploitation involving foreign-worker visa programs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The warning comes as the Labor Department’s Office of Inspector General expands investigations into alleged fraud and exploitation involving foreign-worker visa programs. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: Trump’s $100,000 H-1B fee blocked again: California judge halts administration enforcing charge on foreign workers

In August, D’Esposito said the OIG had carried out field checks in Dallas at locations connected to companies with hundreds of approved H-1B petitions. Investigators found several offices that appeared inactive, according to the agency.

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On September 18, the Labor Department OIG said investigators had issued dozens of subpoenas and executed search warrants as part of the foreign-labor fraud investigation.

The department also said visa applications from Cognizant and Cloudera had been suspended pending the criminal investigation.

The broader investigation is examining allegations involving the use of foreign-worker programs, including possible fraudulent filings and worker exploitation. The OIG has said its work includes investigating potential criminal violations and referring cases to federal prosecutors when warranted.

Also read: US revokes over 250,000 visas under Trump: Birth tourism, crime, fraud and national security violations among reasons for cancellations

Whistleblowers urged to come forward

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D’Esposito’s latest message places greater emphasis on people who may have information about suspected wrongdoing.

The Labor Department OIG already operates a hotline for people to report suspected fraud, waste and abuse involving Labor Department programs. The agency has encouraged people with information about potential violations to report them to investigators.

The OIG has said its foreign-labor investigation covers suspected fraud, worker exploitation and potential human trafficking.

H-1B program faces wider scrutiny

The latest warning comes against the backdrop of a broader Trump administration push to tighten oversight of foreign-worker programs.

D’Esposito recently said the foreign-labor visa system could look “very different” within a year as investigators build a case around alleged fraud, worker exploitation and potential human trafficking.