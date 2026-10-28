Amish Shah, Indian-American doctor facing Jay Feely in Arizona’s 1st district race

Amish Shah, an Indian American physician and former Arizona state representative, is a Democratic candidate running for Arizona’s 1st Congressional District in the November 2026 US midterm elections. He is set to face Republican Jay Feely, a former NFL kicker and sports broadcaster. Shah won the Democratic primary in July 2026, defeating Marlene Galán-Woods who had the backing of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

Democrat Amish Shah served in the Arizona House of Representatives from 2019 to 2024. (REUTERS)

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He entered the Arizona House of Representatives in 2019 and served till 2024. During his time in the state legislature, he worked on issues including public health, education and animal cruelty .

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Before entering politics, Shah worked as a researcher at Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York and also served as a team physician for the New York Jets. His opponent Jay Feely played as the team’s kicker at the same time.

Deep Dive Who is Amish Shah running against in Arizona’s 1st Congressional District in 2026? Shah, the Democratic nominee, is set to face Republican Jay Feely, a former NFL kicker and sports broadcaster, in the November 2026 midterm elections. Shah won the Democratic primary in July 2026. What are Amish Shah’s main campaign priorities? Shah’s priorities include affordable healthcare, lower prescription drug prices, reproductive rights, public education and water conservation. He has also highlighted public safety, immigration and reducing everyday costs for Arizona families. Why does Amish Shah oppose building AI data centers in his district? Shah has raised concerns that data centers could put pressure on Arizona’s limited water supply. He says AI facilities will be needed, but does not want them built in his congressional district and has called for protecting the state’s water resources.

Shah’s work focused on emergency care, treating critically ill patients and managing serious injuries. In 2023, he even served as an emergency physician at the Mayo Clinic Arizona. While working in the medical sector, Shah founded the Arizona Vegetarian Food Festival. His active involvement in local issues played an important role in his political career as he ran for the Arizona House of Representatives in 2018.

Early life, family and education

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{{^usCountry}} Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, Shah was born to Indian immigrant parents who migrated in the 1960s. His father follows Jainism while his mother is a Hindu. Shah attended Northwestern University in Illinois where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics. He earned his medical degree from Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine through its Honors Program in Medical Education. He later achieved a Master of Public Health degree at the University of California, Berkeley, on a full merit scholarship. He also completed his residency in emergency medicine at a Level I trauma center in New York City. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, Shah was born to Indian immigrant parents who migrated in the 1960s. His father follows Jainism while his mother is a Hindu. Shah attended Northwestern University in Illinois where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics. He earned his medical degree from Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine through its Honors Program in Medical Education. He later achieved a Master of Public Health degree at the University of California, Berkeley, on a full merit scholarship. He also completed his residency in emergency medicine at a Level I trauma center in New York City. {{/usCountry}}

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Apart from his medical career, Shah enjoys playing basketball, travelling, and flying small aircraft. He also speaks fluent Gujarati and conversational Spanish. He lives with his girlfriend, Shelby, and their three adopted cats named Hillary, Miss Meowerson and Cousin Oliver.

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Shah's key policies and legislative record

In his official campaign, Shah focused heavily on improving healthcare and reproductive rights. He supports expanding access to affordable healthcare, lowering prescription drug prices and codifying abortion rights.

During his time in the Arizona House of Representatives, he opposed legislation that restricted abortion access and showed his support to measures strengthening healthcare policy. Education is another key part of his campaign, where he called for increased public school funding, better teacher pay, increased educational opportunities for students and more affordable higher education.

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On public safety, Shah has highlighted efforts to reduce gun violence, support law enforcement and address fentanyl trafficking. In 2022, he was the only Democrat in the Arizona House to vote for a bill targeting fentanyl trafficking.

Additionally, Shah considers water conservation a crucial issue that needs to be addressed. He urges to protect Arizona’s water supply, invest in water infrastructure and secure federal resources for conservation efforts. His campaign also aims to work for animal welfare including a strict action against puppy mills. During his tenure in the state legislature, he introduced proposals concerning cat declawing and the sale of kangaroo parts.

Shah on immigration, economy and trade policies

Shah has backed stronger border security measures while urging to address larger issues revolving around fentanyl trafficking. He stands for providing a legal pathway for young immigrants to gain citizenship under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. He even wishes to expand guest-worker programs that will allow businesses to hire seasonal workers. He has called for faster processing of work permits and changes to the asylum system to address backlogs and prevent system abuse.

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Shah has frequently mentioned that he wants to revive job growth and business investment while making everyday expenses more affordable for Arizona families. He has pointed to his record of cutting taxes for middle-class families and supporting small businesses in the state legislature.

In Congress, he has pledged to support policies that encourage investment and help families manage rising costs. He went on to criticize the Trump administration’s tariffs, arguing that they increase the cost of groceries, gas and other essentials while putting pressure on small businesses.

Shah's stand on Iran conflict and artificial intelligence

Shah has spoken against the US war with Iran, arguing that the Trump administration has failed to present a clear plan for the conflict. He has also linked the war to rising inflation, saying that the increase in prices is making life harder for people in Arizona. Shah also criticized his Republican opponent, Jay Feely, for supporting the war and has raised concerns about its impact on the cost of living for American families.

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Shah has raised concerns about the growing use of artificial intelligence and the expansion of data centers in Arizona, especially their impact on the state’s limited water supply. He has said that while data centers will be needed due to the boom of AI technology, he does not want them built in his congressional district. He has called for protecting Arizona’s water resources amid concerns about the amount of water these facilities require.

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Criticism against Amish Shah

During his 2024 congressional campaign, Shah faced allegations over his voter registration address. Questions were raised about his use of a rented condominium in Arizona’s 1st Congressional District to register and vote while owning a home in the neighboring 3rd District. Shah said the condominium was his official residence, where he lived with his girlfriend. The issue became a point of criticism during his campaign, but no official investigation took place.

This year, Shah faced criticism from Republican groups over his vote against Arizona Senate Bill 1253 in 2023. The bill would have required registered sex offenders who were legal guardians of students to notify school administrators of their status each year. His vote garnered criticism from opponents who argued that Shah opposed a measure that aimed to safeguard students. Shah later clarified that the bill could expose those children to bullying and harassment.

Net worth and more

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There’s no credible information regarding Amish Shah’s personal income. However, according to the Federal Election Commission (FEC), his campaign committee reported $4,132,674.10 in total contributions and $5,038,604.81 in total receipts between January 2025 and September 2026.

As Shah campaigns for a seat in the US House of Representatives in the 2026 midterm elections, his background in medicine and experience in the Arizona state legislature remain central to his campaign. He is challenging Republican candidate Jay Feely in Arizona’s 1st Congressional District, with healthcare, education, immigration and water conservation among his key issues.

– By Tanisha Sharma