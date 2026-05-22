Ancient ‘polystrate fossils’ found through rock layers spark debate over biblical flood theory

Ancient fossilized trees discovered standing upright through multiple layers of rock across the United States are fueling debate over whether catastrophic flooding events, including the biblical flood described in Genesis, may have played a role in shaping parts of Earth’s geological history. Supporters of biblical flood theories argue the fossils are difficult to reconcile with slow sediment accumulation over millions of years. (Unsplash/ Representational)

Known as “polystrate fossils,” the formations consist of tree trunks preserved vertically through several layers of sedimentary rock, some of which are believed by scientists to have formed across vast stretches of time.

Fossils found at major US landmarks Examples of the unusual fossils have been documented at sites including Yellowstone National Park, Theodore Roosevelt National Park, Ginkgo Petrified Forest State Park and Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument.

Similar formations have also been reported in coal fields spanning Tennessee, Kentucky and Pennsylvania.

Supporters of biblical flood theories argue the fossils are difficult to reconcile with slow sediment accumulation over millions of years because dead trees would normally decay or collapse before being preserved upright.

Why flood theorists are pointing to the fossils Researchers affiliated with Noah’s Ark Scans, a group searching for evidence tied to the biblical ark, recently talked about the fossils in a social media post. “A dead tree doesn't stand upright for millions of years waiting for sediment to slowly build around it. It rots. It collapses,” the group wrote on X.

“These trees appear to have been rapidly buried by massive sediment flows before they could decay.”

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