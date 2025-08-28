Oldest known ankylosaur fossil discovered in Morocco: ‘Spikes all over its body’

Scientists have unearthed what the fossil of what they say is the oldest known ankylosaur, a heavily armoured plant-eater that once roamed the flood plains of North Africa. According to The Guardian, the fossil was found near Boulemane, a central Moroccan town, and has left palaeontologists stunned by its outlandish design. Scientists have discovered the oldest known ankylosaur in Morocco.(X/@Dinoh555)

Named Spicomellus afer, the creature lived around 165 million years ago and carried an armour set that looked less like nature and more like a Pokémon sketchbook.

It was packed with spikes across its body, with a collar of neck spikes stretching as long as golf clubs.

“It is absolutely bristling with spikes all over its body,” said Richard Butler of the University of Birmingham, who co-led the project, speaking to the outlet.

Rewriting the ankylosaur timeline

The discovery pushes back the evolutionary record of ankylosaurs by about 30 million years. Spicomellus is estimated to have stretched four metres in length and weighed close to two tonnes. Although the tail is incomplete, fused vertebrae suggest it ended in a heavy club - the trademark ankylosaur weapon - far earlier than scientists thought.

Butler explained that the team had to lay out the armour on a table and try to piece together the body plan from fragments, a tricky job given how bizarre the animal’s design turned out to be. Later ankylosaurs developed more modest armour, likely used for defence, but Spicomellus’ extravagant spikes may have been used for dominance displays or mating rituals.

Fossil poaching adds to the challenge

The research team’s work was complicated by fossil poaching, a major issue in Morocco. Butler further revealed that parts of the same specimen have already been offered on the fossil market for up to £10,000. Half the skeleton is now secured at the Dhar El Mahraz Faculty of Sciences in Fez, but scientists fear much of the rest may have been sold privately to wealthy collectors.

“There’s a huge problem with fossil poaching in Morocco,” Butler told the outlet. “Bits of this specimen have been for sale in the market in Europe and North America. There’s probably a significant amount that has gone on to the market, often purchased by wealthy individuals. It’s quite a sad aspect of this story," he added.

FAQs:

What is the name of the newly discovered dinosaur?

It is called Spicomellus afer.

Where was the fossil found?

Near the town of Boulemane in central Morocco.

How old is the fossil?

About 165 million years, making it the oldest known ankylosaur.

What was unusual about this dinosaur?

It had an enormous collar of spikes, rib spikes, and likely a club-like tail.