Who is Kaura Taylor? Missing Texas woman found living with lost African tribe in Scotland

Kaura Taylor, who was earlier reported missing by her family in Texas, has been traced living among a lost African tribe in the Scottish Highlands. Her family members fear for her well-being, claiming that she might have been manipulated by the “king and queen,” the New York Post reported. Taylor, who is a single mother to a one-year-old child, now recognizes herself as Asnat, Lady Safi, of Atehene. Kaura Taylor now recognizes herself as Asnat, Lady Safi, of Atehene.(X/@B7frankH)

What happened to Kaura Taylor?

On May 25, 2025, Taylor left her residence in Texas and embarked on her journey to the UK on a six-month tourist visa. At that time, she did not inform her relatives of anything about her connection with the “tribe.”

Now, she has been found to be staying in the Kingdom of Kubala, which is a self-claimed section in a forest in Scotland's Jedburgh. She stays there with the couple, King Atehene and Queen Nandi.

As per STV News, they are settled in the forest, with the intention of reclaiming their ancestors' land, which was allegedly stolen 400 years ago.

King Atehene earlier served as an opera singer under the name Kofi Offeh, while Asnat is their “handmaiden.”

In a video message, she earlier told the UK authorities that she was “not missing” and urged them to leave her alone. “I’m an adult, not a helpless child,” she added.

Kaura Taylor's family remains worried

Speaking to The Independent, Taylor's aunt, Vandora Skinner, said, “She went missing in May. But she wasn’t missing at all, she left to go live with these people.”

Her other aunt, Teri Allen, told the news outlet that the whole matter is very “stressful and difficult.” “It breaks our heart. We’re overly concerned about Kaura, but she doesn’t think anyone is concerned about her,” Allen added.

How Kaura Taylor met the couple?

The 21-year-old's family members only got to know about her so-called secret life when she disappeared, leaving a message behind, stating that she and her daughter were going out to “explore a little bit.”

Taylor used to live with one of her aunts when she got in touch with the “kingdom” in 2023. She got in touch with them after a high school classmate informed her about their “Kingdom of Kubala” group on Facebook, the New York Post reported.

King Atehene, who originally belongs to Ghana, shares seven children with his wife, whose real name is Jean Gasho. In an August 20 post on Facebook, Taylor claimed that she left behind a “very abusive, toxic family who abused me sexually since I was a child!”

“So you don’t go ‘missing’ to your abusers,” she added. Now, Taylor’s family is hoping for her to come back to her home soon. Her six-month visa is all set to expire in November.

FAQs:

When did Kaura Taylor leave Texas?

She left her hometown on May 25.

What does Kaura Taylor do in Kingdom of Kubala?

Taylor currently serves as Queen Nandi’s handmaiden.

How did Kaura Taylor go missing?

In a Facebook post, she stated she was never missing and only left a “very abusive, toxic family who abused me sexually since I was a child.”