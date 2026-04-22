Andrew Hugg: 5 things on US nuclear ‘chief’ allegedly escorted out of Pentagon after sharing sensitive information

Andrew Hugg, a US nuclear scientist was allegedly escorted out of the Pentagon after a video showed him allegedly sharing sensitive information with a stranger. The video was posted by James O'Keefe, who wrote “Top U.S. Nuclear Chief Caught LEAKING Sensitive National Security Information to Stranger, Reveals Army Chemist Was Exposed to U.S. Chemical Nerve Agent, Confirms U.S. Strike Killed Children in Iran, Discloses U.S. Plans to ‘Kill Iran’s New Supreme Leader’.”

View of the Pentagon. Andrew Hugg was reportedly escorted out of the Pentagon.(X/@MarioNawfal)

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He added “Andrew Hugg, a U.S. Chief of Chemical Nuclear Surety, was caught on hidden camera casually revealing sensitive information to a stranger in a public restaurant. Andrew Hugg, Chief of Chemical Nuclear Surety, in charge of nuclear and chemical safety was caught on hidden camera releasing information regarding the U.S. Nuclear Information. He claims the U.S. still possesses nerve agents and says a U.S. Army chemist recently died from exposure.”

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{{^usCountry}} The report added that Hugg was placed on administrative leave pending investigation. HT.com could not independently verify this report. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The report added that Hugg was placed on administrative leave pending investigation. HT.com could not independently verify this report. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, here is all you need to know about Andrew Hugg. Andrew Hugg: 5 things to know Hugg is reportedly a U.S. Chief of Chemical Nuclear Surety, as per James O'Keefe. Hugg is also reportedly in charge of nuclear and chemical safety. A LinkedIn profile seemingly belonging to Hugg appears to have been deleted. It noted that he worked with the US Department of the Army. Hugg's LinkedIn profile might have been taken down, but a preview on Google suggests that he had ‘Diverse skills and interests’. Hugg's prominent areas of expertise are nuclear operations, as per the now taken-down LinkedIn profile. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, here is all you need to know about Andrew Hugg. Andrew Hugg: 5 things to know Hugg is reportedly a U.S. Chief of Chemical Nuclear Surety, as per James O'Keefe. Hugg is also reportedly in charge of nuclear and chemical safety. A LinkedIn profile seemingly belonging to Hugg appears to have been deleted. It noted that he worked with the US Department of the Army. Hugg's LinkedIn profile might have been taken down, but a preview on Google suggests that he had ‘Diverse skills and interests’. Hugg's prominent areas of expertise are nuclear operations, as per the now taken-down LinkedIn profile. {{/usCountry}}

Andrew Hugg LinkedIn preview. (Google)

{{^usCountry}} What are some of the shocking claims Hugg allegedly made {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What are some of the shocking claims Hugg allegedly made {{/usCountry}}

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Hugg allegedly said the US still possesses nerve agents and that an army chemist recently died of exposure. He also allegedly claimed that Ukrainians had taken taxpayers' money to build mansions.

Also Read | 'Will extend ceasefire until Iran submits proposal': Trump's big announcement ahead of deadline

Other claims and allegations from Hugg include his take on the US nuking Iran. “We’re not going to nuke anybody," he reportedly said. In the video, Hugg could be heard saying “You’re not a spy, right? Your eyes have mesmerized me so much…Almost like you’re an intelligence.”

“The easiest way to get intelligence…send a pretty girl, talk to the guy…I have to resist your eyes,” he also said in the clip.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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