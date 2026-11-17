Andrew Kozak, alleged Illinois bomb plot suspect, worked at ethanol plant he tried to blow up: Report
Federal investigators allege the 41-year-old trainee, Andrew Kodak, planted an explosive device at the BioUrja Renewables plant in Peoria.
A man accused of planting an explosive device at an ethanol plant in Illinois was an employee at the facility he allegedly targeted, NBC Chicago reported. Authorities alleged that Andrew Kozak, 41, placed the bomb inside the BioUrja Renewables plant in Peoria before sending a bomb threat that triggered a large-scale evacuation.
Kozak was arrested Monday after arriving for work at the ethanol plant. He was employed as a trainee at the plant for about 10 months, according to NBC Chicago.
On Friday, authorities discovered a suspected explosive device at the BioUrja Renewables facility. Officials evacuated residents and businesses within a one-mile radius after estimating the device’s blast radius could extend that far. Bomb technicians later rendered the device safe, and no injuries were reported.
He is currently being held on an FBI detainer while the agency prepare federal charges, according to Peoria County Jail records.
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Kozak returned to work after bomb scare
According to federal law enforcement officials cited by NBC Chicago, investigators believe Kozak planted the explosive device on Friday and later sent a bomb threat to the company. Authorities alleged that he then returned to work on Monday in an apparent attempt to avoid drawing attention by staying away from the facility.
Federal agents arrested Kozak when he arrived at the plant Monday morning. Investigators also executed a search warrant at his home in Chillicothe, about 15 miles north of Peoria. According to NBC Chicago, FBI personnel and tactical vehicles were seen searching his residence for evidence.
Neighbour Mariah Hancock told NBC Chicago she was awakened by sirens and loud noises. “It just honestly shocked me that it was his house that was being raided,” Hancock said. She described Kozak as friendly and said the arrest left the neighbourhood shaken.
She said, “He doesn't seem like the kind of person to have any ill intent and doesn't seem like the type of person that would do something like that. You know, he was always really friendly, really funny.”
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A criminal background
Investigators are also reviewing Kozak’s criminal history. Nebraska court records show he was previously convicted of felony burglaries at two public high schools in Polk County and served a prison sentence.
For the current case, despite the fact that the bomb was neutralized and no one was harmed, the case may lead to a range of significant federal crimes. This could include using a weapon of mass destruction to creating a bomb threat and maliciously using explosives.
According to the NBC Chicago, a person guilty of employing a weapon of mass destruction in an area that affects interstate commerce may be sentenced to life in prison, while the less serious charges carry sentences of 10 to 20 years.
The FBI continues to lead the investigation alongside local and state law enforcement agencies. Additional details are expected once federal prosecutors file formal charges and supporting court documents are released.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More