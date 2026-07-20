Andy Burnham family: All we know about new UK PM's wife Marie-France van Heel and their children

Andy Burnham on Monday ascended to the position of Prime Minister, marking an incredibly swift transition of power at Number 10.

Britain's new Prime Minister Andy Burnham and his wife Marie-France van Heel pose on the steps of 10 Downing Street in central London on July 20, 2026, after being asked by the king to form the next government. (Photo by Henry NICHOLLS / AFP) (AFP)

With no other Labour MPs stepping up to succeed Sir Keir Starmer, the former mayor of Greater Manchester was guaranteed a coronation.

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Burnham quickly raised concerns about potential tax increases in London as he pledged to lead in a “distinctively Labour” manner during his inaugural speech as leader.

It will not only be him establishing a new life in the capital. His spouse of 25 years, Marie-France van Heel, will also be relocating from the north.

Similar to the previous “first lady,” Lady Victoria Starmer, Van Heel has maintained a private life and has largely avoided public attention during her husband's political journey. However, as she enters No.10, she is poised to become a topic of widespread discussion.

Who is the spouse of Burnham? Here's what information do we have regarding Andy Burnham's family life:

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Who is Marie-France van Heel?

Marie-France van Heel has been married to Andy Burnham for more than 25 years, having first met at the University of Cambridge in 1989.

Originally from the Netherlands, van Heel, affectionately known as Frankie among her friends, is a marketing executive and the mother of three adult children: Rosie, Anne-Marie, and Jimmy.

Since her husband was elected as an MP just a year after their marriage in 2001, van Heel has mostly remained out of the public eye, yet she has established a remarkable career in marketing.

She has held positions in the marketing departments of Sky and the BBC, and she served as the chief strategy officer for the campaign design firm, Heavenly.

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Van Heel has also been recognized for creating several of Burnham’s campaign logos, including a notable cartoon illustration of the former mayor of Manchester.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she is presently a board member of Plan International, a humanitarian organization.

In this capacity, she has collaborated with charities including Great Ormond Street Hospital, Marie Curie, and The Alzheimer’s Society.

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Andy Burnham and Marie-France van Heel's children

Andy Burnham and Marie-France van Heel are the parents of three children: two daughters, Rosie and Anne-Marie, and a son named Jimmy.

Little information is available regarding the Burnham children, as they, similar to their mother, have chosen to remain out of the public eye and away from Andy Burnham's political endeavors.

In 2007, Burnham stated that the arrival of their son Jimmy in 2000 was the catalyst for the couple's decision to marry.