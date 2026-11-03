Anita Maria Cetina, Florida Learjet crash victim, remembered for her ‘unconditional love and devotion’

Anita Maria Cetina has been identified as one of the nine people who were killed when a Bahamas-bound Learjet crashed in Palm Beach County, Florida. In a joint statement shared by the families of seven victims, Cetina was remembered for her “unconditional love and devotion.”

Anita Maria Cetina was identified as a Florida Learjet crash victim (Family handout)

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“With broken hearts, our families share that Adam Robinson and Helen Sharp, their children Emma and Charlie, Rachael Reed and Charmi Fehr, and Anita Maria Cetina were among those lost aboard the flight that went down near Greenacres, Florida, on November 1,” the statement read in part.

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“Anita Maria cared for Emma and Charlie with tenderness and devotion, and she was truly part of the family. She showed us a legacy of unconditional love and devotion,” it added.

Deep Dive Who was Anita Maria Cetina, a victim of the Florida Learjet crash? Cetina was identified by the New York Post as the family’s nanny. The victims’ families said she cared for Emma and Charlie with tenderness and devotion and was truly part of their family. How did Anita Maria Cetina’s family remember her? The families remembered Cetina for her “unconditional love and devotion.” They said her care for Emma and Charlie left a lasting legacy. What did the Learjet pilot report before the Florida crash? The pilot reported ice accumulating on the aircraft and moderate turbulence, then requested to climb. Moments later, the pilot declared an emergency as the jet descended rapidly.

The New York Post identified Cetina as the family's nanny.

Also Read | Rachael Reed and Charmi Fehr killed in Florida Learjet crash were 'full of joy and adventure,' family says

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{{^usCountry}} The statement further said, “We are deeply grateful to the first responders, investigators, and the Palm Beach County community for their care, and to everyone who has reached out with love. Our hearts are also with the families of the pilots, who are grieving alongside us. We ask for privacy as we grieve. Details about memorial services will be shared once arrangements are made.” What we know about the plane crash {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The statement further said, “We are deeply grateful to the first responders, investigators, and the Palm Beach County community for their care, and to everyone who has reached out with love. Our hearts are also with the families of the pilots, who are grieving alongside us. We ask for privacy as we grieve. Details about memorial services will be shared once arrangements are made.” What we know about the plane crash {{/usCountry}}

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Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said of the crash, per CNN, “It looked like a missile going down.”

The crash took place near Military Trail, between Cresthaven Boulevard and 10th Avenue North, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Just minutes before the tragedy, the pilot reported ice accumulating on the aircraft, an outside air temperature of -47 degrees Celsius, and moderate turbulence, bouncing the plane by up to 700 feet, according to a recording of air traffic control radio calls captured by LiveATC.net.

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“We have light, clear ice that is manageable and moderate turbulence,” the pilot radioed the Miami Air Route Traffic Control Center.

Also Read | Shocking aftermath of Florida Learjet crash seen in videos, aircraft wreckage seen scattered across mobile home community

However, just moments later, after reporting precipitation started to fall and requesting to climb, an emergency was declared.

“We’re descending 8,000 – mayday, mayday - we’re descending 10,000 feet per minute,” the pilot said. “We are in an overspeed condition descending 20,000 feet per minute … We’re going to crash into the ground.”

ADS-B Exchange revealed that the aircraft descended 27,000 feet over the course of one minute, just before flight tracking data was cut off.

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Joel Flores, Palm Beach County commissioner for District 3, said that about 600 people require shelter after the crash due to damage on the ground. He added that the residents are being sent to two shelters in the county. Meanwhile, the site is being investigated.