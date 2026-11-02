Shocking aftermath of Florida Learjet crash seen in shocking videos, aircraft wreckage seen scattered across mobile home community

He added, “Imagine sitting at home on a Sunday afternoon and suddenly having pieces of an aircraft falling around your neighborhood.”

X user Mario Nawfal shared one video on X, writing, “The aftermath of that horrific plane crash in Greenacres, Florida, is devastating. New footage reportedly shows aircraft wreckage scattered across a mobile home community, with debris reaching people's homes.”

Shocking videos surfacing on social media shows the aftermath of the Bahamas-bound Learjet that crashed in Palm Beach County, Florida . As many as nine people died when the jet crashed and erupted in flames.

How many people died in the Florida Learjet crash, and were people on the ground killed?

How many people died in the Florida Learjet crash, and were people on the ground killed?

What did the pilot report before the Learjet crashed in Florida?

What did the pilot report before the Learjet crashed in Florida?

What did videos show after the Florida Learjet crash?

What did videos show after the Florida Learjet crash?

What we know about the crash Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said that there are no reports of anyone on the ground being killed. However, the crash created a significant debris field.

“It looked like a missile going down,” DeSantis said of the crash, per CNN.

A county official reportedly said that about 600 people are in need of shelter on the ground due to the crash.

Also Read | 'Mayday, Mayday!': Final cockpit audio emerges after Learjet crash kills 9 in Florida

The crash took place near Military Trail, between Cresthaven Boulevard and 10th Avenue North, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Just minutes before the tragedy, the pilot reported ice accumulating on the aircraft, an outside air temperature of -47 degrees Celsius, and moderate turbulence, bouncing the plane by up to 700 feet, according to a recording of air traffic control radio calls captured by LiveATC.net.

“We have light, clear ice that is manageable and moderate turbulence,” the pilot radioed the Miami Air Route Traffic Control Center.

However, just moments later, after reporting precipitation started to fall and requesting to climb, an emergency was declared.

Also Read | Moment business jet crashes in Florida, killing all 9 people on board

“We’re descending 8,000 – mayday, mayday - we’re descending 10,000 feet per minute,” the pilot said. “We are in an overspeed condition descending 20,000 feet per minute … We’re going to crash into the ground.”

ADS-B Exchange revealed that the aircraft descended 27,000 feet over the course of one minute, just before flight tracking data was cut off.

Joel Flores, Palm Beach County commissioner for District 3, said that about 600 people require shelter after the crash due to damage on the ground. He added that the residents are being sent to two shelters in the county. Meanwhile, the site is being investigated.