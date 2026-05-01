Anna Kelly: 5 things on Karoline Leavitt deputy gaining focus with White House Press Secretary on maternity leave

Anna Kelly is White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's deputy and is gaining attention with the latter on maternity leave. However, she has not won over everyone in the West Wing, as per reports.

Anna Kelly is Karoline Leavitt's deputy. (X/@Osint613)

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Leavitt had noted, while speaking to Washington Examiner, that there would be a rotating cast of cabinet members filling in for her role during her absence, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

Nonetheless, Kelly is reportedly gaining attention, as per the Daily Mail. Here is all you need to know about Leavitt's deputy.

Anna Kelly: 5 things to know

Kelly is 29 years old. She won 2019 Miss State Fair of Virginia crown. Kelly is no stranger to television appearances, and has been seen on Trump-friendly outlets like Real America's Voice, One America News and Fox. In Leavitt's absence, Kelly's role includes staffing the President on trips and making regular TV appearances. Kelly is a self-proclaimed feminist, as per a 2017 Facebook post, the Mail reported. She was raised in Virginia but spent her adult years in Wisconsin.

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{{^usCountry}} Kelly's earlier posts reportedly hint at larger ambitions. “I am a firm believer that pageants are the single best preparation tool for young women who hope to run for office someday like myself,” she had written in 2016, as per the Mail. Anna Kelly has not won everyone over {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kelly's earlier posts reportedly hint at larger ambitions. “I am a firm believer that pageants are the single best preparation tool for young women who hope to run for office someday like myself,” she had written in 2016, as per the Mail. Anna Kelly has not won everyone over {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Kelly has reportedly been firmly in the news cycle now, but not everyone is convinced that she's the right fit to step into Leavitt's role. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kelly has reportedly been firmly in the news cycle now, but not everyone is convinced that she's the right fit to step into Leavitt's role. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “[Kelly] needs more polish despite being a former pageant contestant,” a former RNC official told the Mail. Another administration official added “Good on TV, but I wouldn't say she could completely fill Karoline's shoes.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “[Kelly] needs more polish despite being a former pageant contestant,” a former RNC official told the Mail. Another administration official added “Good on TV, but I wouldn't say she could completely fill Karoline's shoes.” {{/usCountry}}

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While Kelly has made a name for her tough approach to the media, as per the Mail report, some in the White House press corps privately prefer her to Leavitt. “Karoline has been absolutely dreadful, wrecking the credibility of the press shop by just repeating Trump's nonsense,” a White House reporter told the Mail, adding that Kelly, in contrast, had ‘always been pleasant’ and would work to ‘get a quote’.

Leavitt officially had her last press conference on Monday, which was a last-minute appearance to address Saturday's White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting. Now, she's expected to take a couple weeks for her maternity leave. However, it is not clear when she will return and the exact timing is 'to be determined,' as per the Mail which cited a White House official.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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