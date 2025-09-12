Annapolis shooting reports: What is happening in US Naval Academy, Maryland? Active shooter fears amid lockdown

The Naval Support Activity Annapolis is coordinating with local law enforcement after reports of threats were made to the Naval Academy in Maryland on Thursday. The base is on lockdown out of an abundance of caution. USNA in Annapolis is on lockdown amid shooting reports(Unsplash)

“From USNA: Naval Support Activity Annapolis, in coordination with local law enforcement, is currently responding to reports of threats made to the Naval Academy. The base is on lockdown out of an abundance of caution. This is a developing situation and we will provide updates as they become available. Please avoid the area until further notice,” the City of Annapolis posted on social media.

Read More: Megyn Kelly breaks down in tears while announcing Charlie Kirk's death during live broadcast

"We cannot confirm an active threat, but are searching the area out of an abundance of caution," Kortlan Jackson, a spokesperson for the police department, said, according to WBALTV.

Staffers at USNA received a message about the lockdown. “Lockdown immediately at US Naval Acadamy and Naval Support Activity Annapolis. Take immediate shelter. Lock and barricade all doors. Stay clear of windows. Remain in lockdown until all clear is given. This is NOT a drill,” it read.

Read More: ‘Public execution’: Comedian Bassem Youssef expresses fear over ‘terrible’ Charlie Kirk shooting

The US Naval Academy (USNA) is located in Annapolis, Maryland, right on the Severn River near where it meets the Chesapeake Bay. The campus, known as the "Yard," sits in downtown Annapolis and covers about 338 acres. Its main entrance is through Gate 1, at the corner of King George Street and Randall Street, just a short walk from the historic Annapolis waterfront.

“Hampton university, Virginia State University , and least 3 other HBCUs received bomb threat calls today on 9/11. Now! THE U.S. Naval Academy and Naval Support Activity in Annapolis are on lockdown following reports of a threat against the installation,” one person stated on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.