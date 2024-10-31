Another Trump groping allegation surfaces: Pageant queen says he ‘tried to lift’ her dress, lured her to NY hotel room

A week after former President Donald Trump was accused of inappropriately touching former Sports Illustrated model Stacey Williams in Trump Tower in 1993 due to his connections with Jeffrey Epstein, he has been hit with another groping allegation. The alleged incident is believed to have taken place at the Republican presidential candidate's New York hotel the same year. Former beauty pageant queen Beatrice Keul is the 28th woman to accuse Donald Trump of sexual misconduct. Her allegations come forward just days before the November 5 election.

According to a DailyMail exclusive, 6-feet-1 tall beauty queen, Beatrice Keul was lured to Trump’s hotel suite for a “private talk” in 1993, where he allegedly “jumped” on her and grabbed “her body everywhere.”

Beatrice Keul caught Donald Trump's attention after she won second place in Miss Switzerland 1992 contest

Keul’s accusations, mirroring those made by Williams, state that she was saved thanks to her height. At the time of the purported incident, the Republican leader owned the Plaza Hotel in NYC and the now-53-year-old former pageant queen was an employee at a Swiss high-end bank and a part-time model. She claims that Trump made a move on her at a New York beauty pageant that year. The former model seemingly became the focus of Trump’s sexual advances when she secured second place in the Miss Switzerland 1992 pageant in Zurich, eventually qualifying for the final round of the Miss Europe contest in Istanbul. Thereafter, the Donald J Trump American Dream Pageant sent out an invitation with an all-expense-paid trip to New York and Atlantic City so that she could participate in the US-based pageantry.

“When you are from Switzerland, the US is a big wow,” Keul told the media outlet. “Then you think about New York, that’s a big second wow. And then comes the name Trump. Wow again.” She also maintained that it was easy to “be blinded” by Trump “as a brand” at that time. In hindsight, Keul refers to the American detour as “a jungle.”

Trump allegedly stuck around the accuser while greeting pageant contestants

Once she arrived for the pageant events at Trump’s Castle Casino, about 50 or more contestants were offered transportation to the Plaza Hotel in Manhattan. Trump eventually did his rounds, talking to the women at the event. “Ah we finally meet, Miss Keul. How nice to meet you finally,” Keul quoted Trump speaking to her, as he also mispronounced her name as “Cool.” Shortly after they crossed paths, Keul says others couldn’t ignore how long the two were sticking around each other. “We talked for so long that everybody was staring at us. A good 10 minutes if not 15. I couldn’t believe he was so fond of me,” she said. But it seems as if their meet-up didn’t wrap up there and then.

Per Keul’s version of the incident, a Trump staffer approached her after a press luncheon and told her that his boss was looking forward to a private meeting with her. The pageant participant claims she “went with closed eyes” as she believed that Trump just wanted to talk to her. However, as soon as she entered the “big suite,” “he jumped” on her. An unprepared Keul tried her all to get past the celebrity hotelier. As Trump made his sexual advances and groped Keul, she tried to push him away and voiced her non-consent.

The former model diplomatically lied and played ‘nice’ to escape

“He kissed me on the lips and on the neck. He tried to lift my dress. He was grabbing and touching my body everywhere he could," she alleged. Ultimately, her size “saved” her, as she tried to contain the situation by urging Trump to “talk first.” In what she describes as a “bit Jekyll and Hyde” moment, Trump then calmed down and held her hand. He allegedly kissed her and asked if she wanted to drink something. Meanwhile, as Keul tried to play “nice” while looking for a way out, she ended up talking to Trump for about half an hour. At this point, the businessman asked Keul if she would be staying in the US and even offered to get a placement on a New York University course. Not wanting any “trouble,” Keul agreed to see him again, as she diplomatically said she wasn’t angered by his approach.

“When you are with sick people you have to stay calm, because if you are not calm something very bad can happen. I tried to be as normal as possible and lie in my replies,” Keul now says. On top of that, the incident supposedly happened at the inception of the US pageant. Keul didn’t want to tell people what happened in case she left the place in advance, with a whole week of events lying ahead. “I was in a foreign country. I was scared that I could not go home, or I couldn’t come back. I was scared of everything, and when you’re scared, you say whatever it takes to save yourself.”

Keul has appeared to come forward at this juncture as she chanced upon documents for her trip from Zurich, Switzerland, to the US. Keul reportedly re-discovered her plane tickets and Donald Trump’s invitation from 1993 as she was preparing to move back home.

Her longtime friend, Swiss writer Pascal Claivaz corroborated her claim, saying that the ex-beauty queen first opened up about the alleged happening 20 years ago. All details of the incident, as recited by Keul, have supposedly remained unchanged ever since.

Officials respond to new groping allegations

Consequently, National Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt dismissed Keul’s allegations as “false.” She further torched them for being planted in the headlines merely days before Election Day and as a way to distract from Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff’s controversies, which have since been partly confirmed.

A week ago, Trump’s team dropped a similar response, citing the second gentleman’s stories, while denying Stacey William’s claims.

DailyMail.com also reports that at least 27 women have levelled bombshell allegations of rape, unconsented kissing, groping and other misconduct against Trump. This includes the high-profile E Jean Carroll case, which rewarded her with over $88 million in damages.