Anthropic to update Claude AI with US election information ahead of midterms

Anthropic will add official US voting information and election results to its Claude AI chatbot later this month, ahead of the November 2026 midterm elections. The company announced the move on Wednesday, October 14, saying the update aims to help users access reliable election information while preventing the misuse of AI during political events.

Anthropic will add official voting information and election results to Claude ahead of November midterms, using data from nonprofit Democracy Works. Photographer: Suhaimi Abdullah/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)

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The new feature will use information provided by Democracy Works, a nonprofit that collects and shares voting information. US users who ask Claude about voting procedures will receive answers drawn directly from the organisation’s database of state and local election sources.

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The update comes as AI companies look to make their chatbots useful sources of news and public information. With the US midterms approaching, more users may turn to AI tools to ask questions about elections, voting rules and results.

Claude AI to provide official US voting information

Anthropic said the planned update is intended to help users find information about voting logistics. Instead of relying on general responses, Claude will draw on Democracy Works’ database when answering questions about state and local voting procedures.

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{{^usCountry}} The company also plans to add election results to the chatbot. The update is expected to be available to US users later in October, before voters head to the polls in November. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The company also plans to add election results to the chatbot. The update is expected to be available to US users later in October, before voters head to the polls in November. {{/usCountry}}

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Anthropic said its aim is to make Claude useful for political conversations while taking steps to prevent election-related abuse. However, the company did not describe the feature as a tool for recommending candidates or telling users how to vote.

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Anthropic shares data on political conversations

Anthropic also shared figures showing how often users discuss politics and elections with Claude.

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According to the company, conversations about politics, public policy and social issues account for around 5.75% of all conversations on Claude.ai, its consumer app in the United States. The figure comes from an analysis of 250,000 US conversations.

Election-specific questions make up a smaller share of the chatbot's activity. Anthropic said conversations directly related to elections or voting account for about 0.51% of US conversations.

The company expects political and election-related queries to increase as Election Day approaches. The figures suggest that while politics is part of the chatbot's use, election-related questions currently make up a limited share of overall conversations.

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Anthropic also said requests for recommendations on how to vote were extremely rare, accounting for just 0.01% of US conversations.

AI companies prepare for election-related queries

The update comes as AI chatbots become another way for people to seek information about public affairs. Users can ask these tools about political issues, election procedures and results, making the accuracy of their responses an important concern during election periods.

By using information from Democracy Works, Anthropic plans to direct voting-related questions towards a database of state and local election sources. This approach is intended to give users information about voting logistics rather than relying only on the chatbot's general knowledge.

The November 2026 midterm elections will determine seats in the US Congress, alongside various state and local offices. As the election approaches, Anthropic expects more users to ask Claude questions related to the political process.

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(With Reuters inputs)