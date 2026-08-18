Apex Legends servers down? Users report 'unable to connect to EA servers' error amid outage

Update: Apex Legends is back up for players in the US after a brief outage on Monday evening. During the outage, users reported the “Unable to connect to EA servers” error, along with problems launching the game and logging in. Several frustrated players took to social media and Downdetector to report the issues they were experiencing.

Apex Legends appeared to be down for users amid reports of issues with EA servers. (X/@PlayApex)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: Is Bluesky down again? Users report widespread app issues amid outage

Initial report: Apex Legends players in the US are reporting server issues. According to Downdetector, outage reports began rising around 6:55 p.m. EDT on Monday, with users encountering the “Unable to connect to EA servers” error. Some players also reported problems launching the game and logging in.

One user wrote, “Servers in Missouri are terrible.”

Another said, “Horrendous lag atp in DFW.”

A third user posted, “The one time I wanna play on my Xbox and Apex Legends is down.”

Another added, "Y'all already know if you keep giving them money they're never going to fix the servers but you don't care as a community so."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} EA has not yet responded to the outage reports. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} EA has not yet responded to the outage reports. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also Read: Claude AI down: Users report ‘authentication service unavailable’ error amid outage

About Apex Legends

Apex Legends is a free-to-play battle royale and hero shooter developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts. The game features squad-based matches in which players choose from a roster of Legends, each with unique abilities. Its classic Battle Royale mode supports up to 60 players, with teams fighting to be the last squad standing.

The latest outage is not the first time Apex Legends players have reported connectivity problems. EA's support page advises players experiencing connection errors to check the game’s server status and @PlayApex for updates. The company also notes that some connection errors can occur during server maintenance or downtime.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}