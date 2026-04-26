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Archer County tornado videos: Scary twister on ground north of Archer City amid warnings; watch
A tornado was confirmed north of Archer City, Texas, as storm chasers shared funnel cloud images during NWS warnings across multiple counties.
Updated on: Apr 26, 2026 05:05 am IST
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A twister was confirmed in north of Archer City, in Archer County, Texas on Saturday afternoon. Photos and videos of a funnel tornado were shared by storm chasers amid severe weather and tornado warnings for multiple Texas counties by the National Weather Service (NWS).
Storm chaser Ryan Hall shared the first photo of the tornado, just off a local highway. Here's the photo:
This is a breaking news.
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